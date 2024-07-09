The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak enters the UK chart at #19

Even though now available on Xbox Game Pass, there’s no stopping EA Sports FC 24. Football mania has helped the sports sim claim not just the all formats no.1, but also no.1 in the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series charts. Sales are even up on Switch, rising to #5 this week.

This means that Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is no longer the UK’s no.1, falling not to #2 but rather #3 – with Hogwarts Legacy climbing to second place. Positions #4 and #5 remain unchanged, held by Elden Ring and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Minecraft and GTA V rise to #6 and #7, F1 24 re-enters the top ten at #8 – up from #31 – Super Mario Bros. Wonder took #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of The Witcher III: GOTY Edition.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree both exited the top ten, falling to #12 and #17 respectively.

The top 40 saw a new arrival too, in the form of NiS America’s well-recieved role player The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak at #19. It also appeared at #10 in the PS5 chart.

A handful of games re-entered the lower end of the chart, including Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series at #36, Pokemon Violet at #37, and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite at #38. It seems it was the Xbox Series version of Klonoa that sent it back into the charts, as the platformer revival is also back at #4 in the Xbox Series top ten.

For those wondering about the 3DS chart – a new regular fixture on these hallowed pages – Gfk was able to compile a top four: LEGO Batman 2 is at no.1, followed by Tomodachi Life, Culdcept Revolt, and Etrain Odysee Untold: Millenium Girl. This means NiS America has three games in the UK charts this week. Viva 3DS!