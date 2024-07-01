Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD claims the UK chart’s top spot, while Banana Rumble takes #16

Coming as no real surprise considering physical games remain popular with Switch owners, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD managed to claim the UK chart’s top spot. If it wasn’t for EA Sports FC 24 making a surprise Game Pass appearance, it may have had to settle for #2 – footie fever has the nation gripped currently.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble rolled in at #16 in the all formats chart. The Switch top 20 paints a slightly better picture, with the spherical simian party package entering at #9 – sandwiching it between Hogwarts Legacy and Sonic Superstars.

Back in the all formats, EA Sports FC 24 fell to #2, Hogwarts Legacy held onto #3, Elden Ring climbed to #4 (up from #15), while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #5.

At #6 it’s…Elden Ring again. The Shadow of the Erdtree fell from #2 to #6 during its second week on sale. Remember, the base game is required to play the new add-on.

Minecraft dropped to #7, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door moved down to #8, GTA V is at #9, and then at #10 it’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

F1 24 took a tumble this week, falling from #12 to #31. A few games are back on the rise though, including Sonic Superstars at #11, Dark Souls Trilogy at #15 (up from #37), and Dragon’s Dogma II at #19 – which was close to exiting the chart last week.

Finally, in 3DS news, just two different games were sold at retail last week. Yes, it’s another top two chart. These were Culdcept Revolt at #1, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl at #2. How long can the 3DS chart survive?