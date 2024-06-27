STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter is the next Lucasfilm Games re-release from Aspyr

2002’s Bounty Hunter is one of the lesser recalled Star Wars titles. It launched at a time when franchise fatigue was starting to settle – Attack of the Clones had several tie-ins – and it didn’t manage to make good on its premise, with the bounty hunting aspect being weak.

Aspyr has announced a remaster today, including a bunch of improvements. Probably not enough to bring it up to modern standards, but doubtlessly enough for a good spit ‘n polish. The Jango Fett-starring shooter will feature visual enhancements, improved environment textures, new dynamic lighting, and a flashlight tool to better illuminate dark areas. Completing the campaign will also unlock a Boba Fett skin – a nod to the 2002 original.

Steam Deck support and DualSense features for PS5 owners are also promised.

STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter takes place before Star Wars: Episode II and sees Jango Fett – armed with a jetpack, dual blasters, a flamethrower, and a whipcord – out to stop a dark Jedi.

This re-release launches 1st Aug on modern platforms and is set to cost $19.99.