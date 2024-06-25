School’s out for summer, and so is management sim Let’s School

If Two Point Campus left you in a daze, PM Studios and Pathea has something in the works that may appeal. Let’s School is a similar management sim, putting you in charge of creating educational establishments.

You fill the corduroy trousers of a headteacher and have full control over designing a successful school, hiring/firing staff, organising after school clubs, and dealing with troublemakers. Everything can be customised, from the classroom colour schemes to school uniforms. It’ll feature both an objective-based career mode and a limit free sandbox mode.

Let’s School first launched in PC, and since then has received several updates, all of which are included here. The console version has been handled by publisher Pathea themselves, creating bespoke control schemes and interfaces for Switch, PlayStation and Xbox formats.

School’s out on 16th July for £15.99/$19.99. An ironic way to spend the school summer holidays, but over 200k players on PC can’t be wrong.