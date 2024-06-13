Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III pops onto modern consoles next month

Originally announced almost a year ago, Taito’s colour arcade platformer Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III finally gains a digital re-release on July 11th. Perhaps it was delayed by heavy rain.

As we said upon its initial announcement: “The Bubble Bobble games, ergo Parasol Stars, were incredibly popular across Europe thanks to some remarkably faithful conversions on home computers and consoles. This entry was a slight departure for the series, featuring Bubby and Bobby – now in human form – armed with magical parasols that can gather and fling water droplets. Bosses too were far from ordinary.”

This re-release will support two players and has save states and a rewind tool.

Taito’s western publishing partner ININ are at the helm. Look out for it on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. It’ll set you back €9,99 – and a 10% discount is in place for pre-orders.