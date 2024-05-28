If there’s one thing we can guarantee in these turbulent times, it’s that first-party Switch titles will always chart highly at launch. Proving as much, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is the UK’s new no.1 in both the all formats top 40 and the Switch top 20.

The Prime Matter published System Shock missed out on a top ten placing, albeit narrowly. The sci-fi shooter remake had to settle for #11. It did however take #2 in the Xbox Series chart and #6 in the PS5 chart. That was it for new arrivals this week, although Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Assassin’s Creed Mirage both re-entered the top 40, presumably due to price cuts.

Back in the top ten, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #2. EA Sports FC 24, last week’s chart topper, fell to #3, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition moved to #4, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rose to #5.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder held onto #6, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate dropped to #7, Minecraft crept to #8, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s SEGA’s Football Manager 2024.

Speaking of SEGA, Sonic Superstars charged from #31 to #14 this week. Unicorn Overlord had a surprise resurgence too, galloping from #21 to #13. Unicorns presumably gallop.

Sony’s Stellar Blade looks set to exit the chart, meanwhile, tumbling from #22 to #37.