UK retail charts: EA Sports FC 24 tops the lot

The UK physical sales charts must be in freefall currently, as the top ten includes two PC games: The Sims 4: For Rent at #5 and Football Manager 2024 at #8. It also seems that the boxed PC version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is selling well, helping it to remain at #2.

For those unaware, retail releases of PC games are a rarity – and even the few games that gain a physical release usually only sell strongly at launch.

It’s EA Sports FC 24 that controls the charts this week. It’s number one in the all formats top 40, as well as the Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox charts. Taking no.1 in the Switch top 20 is significant, with the top spot often occupied by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or another first-party release.

Back in the all formats top ten, Hogwarts Legacy held onto #2. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered at #4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell to #6, Minecraft moved down to #7 despite 15th anniversary promotions, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from #4 to #9, and then at #10 it’s GTA V.

Minecraft did however make a showing elsewhere, with Minecraft Legends at #23 and Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition at #34.

A few other re-entries are present in the top 40, including EA Sports UFC 5 at #11, Unicorn Overlord at #21, Digimon Survive at #29, Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition at #32, and It Takes Two at #36. Likely, these were recently cut in price at one of the online retailers.