Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord comes to consoles in May

After two years in development and over six months in early access, Digital Eclipse’s remake of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is coming to consoles on May 23rd.

Wizardry – released on the Apple II – was the first party-based RPG, launching in 1981. It was so ahead of the curve that its influences can be found in genre mainstays Final Fantasy and Dragon’s Quest.

This remake runs on the original’s code while featuring contemporary visuals. It’s even possible to interlace the original game’s interface onto of the new UI. Party management, navigation, spellcasting, and combat have all been enhanced. However, and as helpfully noted, the difficulty spikes still remain due to it running on original code.

The PC version launched in early access during September 2023 and has gained ‘very positive’ reviews from users. Digital Eclipse claims that it’s an ideal jumping off point for newcomers due to its streamlined interface.