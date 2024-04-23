Phantom Fury is out now on PC and coming to consoles next month

The retro-style first person shooter Phantom Fury – a follow up to Ion Fury – launches on PC today. Console owners don’t have long to wait either, with the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series versions due 30th May.

Phantom Fury stars Ion Fury’s Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison and is set several years after the events of the original game, with Shell now brandishing a bionic arm designed to maim and kill. Billed as a deadly road trip adventure across the US, the plot involves a device known as the Demon Core – which has fallen into the wrong hands.

The bionic arm can be used to summon a shield and unleash electric charges to shock the cyborgs, mutants, and super soldiers standing in Shell’s way. Twenty weapons will also feature, including Ion Fury’s Loverboy revolver and Motherflafkker shotgun.

It sounds like we’re in for a varied trip, with helicopter battles and boss fights on the agenda.

Slipgate Ironworks’ own Wrath: Aeon of Ruin also hits consoles this week, running on Quake 1 tech. Suffice to say, boomer shooter fans are well catered for currently.