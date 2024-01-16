UK retail chart sees a double-whammy of Mortal Kombat

This week’s UK retail is a peculiar one, with several unexpected re-entries.

It’s EA Sports FC 24 that takes the top spot this week, knocking Hogwarts Legacy to #2.

Then at #3, it’s the return of Mortal Kombat 1, thanks to a price cut. The bloody brawler is currently available for £25.99 at Amazon and Curry’s PC World. And maybe other retailers too.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate follows behind at #4 – a popular PS5 pack-in with a handful of online retailers.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell to #5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III held onto #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #7, GTA V continues its comeback at #8, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 took #9, while EA’s It Takes Two re-surfaces at #10.

A few other EA games have managed to return to the top 40, suggesting substantial price cuts. This includes Mass Effect: Legendary Edition at #21, FIFA 22 on Switch at #25 (also #11 in the Switch chart,) and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered at #26. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor climbed from #35 to #11, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, Sudden Strike 4 and Wasteland 3 re-entered the Xbox One chart, while Zombie Army 4: Dead War and Minecraft: Starter Edition returned to the lower end of the PS4 chart.

As we said, the charts are having a funny turn this week.