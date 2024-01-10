The UK retail chart sees a shuffle while Avatar exits top ten

The first retail chart of 2024 has been published, and somewhat predictably, it’s rather stagnant.

There is a belated new arrival, though – expansion pack The Sims 4: For Rent enters at #16. It appears to have launched last month, but for whatever reason, has only just charted. Mafia Trilogy, Ring Fit Adventure, and It Takes Two also resurfaced in the lower end of the top 40.

It’s Hogwarts Legacy that holds onto no.1. That’s followed by EA Sports FC 24 (up from #6), Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s our understanding that MK 11 Ultimate is being thrown in with PS5 consoles at certain retailers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III fell to #6, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 took #7, GTA V remains in the top ten at #8, Nintendo Switch Sports climbed to #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora left the top ten this week, meanwhile, falling to #12.

Nacon’s War Hospital may chart next week. We wouldn’t bank on it, though.