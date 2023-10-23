Out this week: Alan Wake 2, UFC 5, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, Ghostrunner 2, Frog Detective, Just Dance 2024, more

Sequels and re-releases pave the way this week, several of which are long-requested.

These include Remedy’s survival horror Alan Wake 2, which entails investigating ritualistic murders in a small town, and Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. This re-release brings together the NES’ Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, PSone classic MGS (which also includes VR Missions/Special Missions), and the HD Collection versions of MGS 2 and MGS 3.

Other sequels and updates arriving this week include Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2024, EA’s UFC 5, and 505 Games’ post-apocalyptic cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner 2 – which features motorbike sections, nonlinear levels, and improved boss battles. And if the lack of actual ghosts in Ghostrunner 2 somehow disappoints, there’s also Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord for PSVR2.

The Xbox, meanwhile, gains Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery on Game Pass, along with a belated Xbox Series release of Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition, from the creators of next week’s RoboCop: Rogue City.

Then there’s the first person point ‘n click horror Desolatium, a NeoGeo-based VISCO Collection, the Star Fox inspired Fur Squadron, Vampire Survivors alike Hero Survival, and the licensed game duo DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp and DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue. It’s the season, after all.

New release trailers

New multiformat releases

New on PSN

New on Xbox Store

New Switch retail releases

Next week: RoboCop: Rogue City, Star Ocean: The Second Story R, Jusant, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, Alien Hominid Invasion, The Talos Principle II, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, Gangs of Sherwood, My Time at Sandrock, The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Ebenezer and The Invisible World, The Silent Swan, EA Sports WRC, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, Jumanji: Wild Adventures, Quantum Error, This Bed We Made, Fusion Paradox, Achilles: Legends Untold, Phantom Blade: Executioners, Thirsty Suitors, PlateUp, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Train Valley Collection, The Forest Cathedral, and The Foglands.