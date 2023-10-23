Out this week: Alan Wake 2, UFC 5, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, Ghostrunner 2, Frog Detective, Just Dance 2024, more

Sequels and re-releases pave the way this week, several of which are long-requested.

These include Remedy’s survival horror Alan Wake 2, which entails investigating ritualistic murders in a small town, and Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. This re-release brings together the NES’ Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, PSone classic MGS (which also includes VR Missions/Special Missions), and the HD Collection versions of MGS 2 and MGS 3.

Other sequels and updates arriving this week include Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2024, EA’s UFC 5, and 505 Games’ post-apocalyptic cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner 2 – which features motorbike sections, nonlinear levels, and improved boss battles. And if the lack of actual ghosts in Ghostrunner 2 somehow disappoints, there’s also Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord for PSVR2.

Ghostrunner 2

The Xbox, meanwhile, gains Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery on Game Pass, along with a belated Xbox Series release of Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition, from the creators of next week’s RoboCop: Rogue City.

Then there’s the first person point ‘n click horror Desolatium, a NeoGeo-based VISCO Collection, the Star Fox inspired Fur Squadron, Vampire Survivors alike Hero Survival, and the licensed game duo DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp and DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue. It’s the season, after all.

