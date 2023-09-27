Fate/Samurai Remnant, EA SPORTS FC 24, Infinity Strash, MON-YU, Gothic Classic, Sentry City, and Paleo Pines hit the Switch

Hoo boy. It’s another busy week for the Switch eShop. Yes, this is something we iterate often – but this week also appears to be a case of quality and quantity, with around half the releases due out worthy of your valuable time and money.

Big hitters include the FIFA replacement EA SPORTS FC 24 – which isn’t a Legacy Edition, running on a new engine this year – the action RPG duo Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai and Koei-Tecmo’s full price Fate/Samurai Remnant, and a belated release of the narrative adventure Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

A couple of other RPGs are on the agenda. THQ Nordic has dusted off Gothic Classic, while MON-YU is a traditional turn-based affair inspired by Wizardry and other classics. MON-YU isn’t the game’s full title, we should note – it has been “blessed” with a comically lengthy sub-title.

Then there’s the island-set dinosaur ranch sim Paleo Pines, and the dusty post-apocalyptic construction game My Time at Sandrock – from the creators of My Time at Portia.

Annapurna Interactive are also back with COCOON, a world-leaping puzzle adventure from the designer behind Limbo and Inside. Mineko’s Night Market is another anticipated indie, being a social simulation adventure that celebrates Japanese culture. With cats. Broken Sword homage Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit may end up garnering a positive reception too.

Also, look out for the NBA Jam inspired RoboDunk, a conversion of the 2013 side-scrolling platformer TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns, pixel-art cyberpunk 2D shooter Sentry City, the hectic looking tower defense battler Mechs V Kaijus, the arcade style Pizza Possum, and the faux-retro scrolling beat’em up Chipmonk! Uncannily similar to an Amiga game, we feel.

New UK Switch eShop releases

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – £53.99

Based on the cult role-playing game and developed by specialists in the genre, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is a narrative RPG in which your every choice determines the fate of the three main characters and of the Boston Camarilla.

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – £49.99

The legendary DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai manga and anime arrives as an exhilarating action RPG!

Relive the events of the anime in INFINITY STRASH as you take charge of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army!

Bond Memories: These items recreate iconic scenes from the original manga. Earn and equip them to augment your abilities according to your playstyle.

Temple of Recollection: Play through over 100 room combinations in the endless dungeon, where monsters and traps change each time you enter.

Hack and slash through hordes of enemies to reach the final floor.

EA SPORTS FC 24 – £54.99

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is a new era for The World’s Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created.

Feel closer to the game with two cutting-edge technologies delivering unparalleled realism in every match: PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and a revolutionised Frostbite™ Engine powering EA SPORTS FC™ 24 on Nintendo Switch™ for the first time in EA SPORTS™ history.

PlayStyles dimensionalise athletes, interpreting data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns – £17.99

The hero loved by millions worldwide, TY the Tasmanian Tiger™, is back! Join TY on an exciting new adventure in the great Aussie Outback. Use your wits and boomerangs to find hidden treasures, help the colourful locals, and uncover the mysteries of the land Down Under.

MON-YU: DEFEAT MONSTERS AND GAIN STRONG WEAPONS AND ARMOR. YOU MAY BE DEFEATED, BUT DON’T GIVE UP. BECOME STRONGER. I BELIEVE THERE WILL BE A DAY WHEN THE HEROES DEFEAT THE DEVIL KING – £39.99

You have been guided to Tir na Balc, the land of the fairies. In this land stood the Dragon King’s Tower, Yggdran, which housed hidden treasures that could bring peace. But one day, the Seven Devil Kings stole all of the treasures, and used their powers to turn the tower into a terrible dungeon.

Gothic Classic – £24.98

The classic that revolutionized roleplaying games

Return to Myrtana as the Nameless Hero in Gothic Classic, the award-winning RPG that shaped and inspired countless roleplaying games. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

War has been waged across the kingdom of Myrtana. Orcish hordes invaded human territory and the king of the land needed a lot of ore to forge enough weapons, should his army stand against this threat. Whoever breaks the law in these darkest of times is sentenced to serve in the giant penal colony of Khorinis, mining the so much needed ore.

The whole area, dubbed “the Colony”, is surrounded by a magical barrier, a sphere two kilometers diameter, sealing off the penal colony from the outside world. The barrier can be passed from the outside in – but once inside, nobody can escape. The barrier was a double-edged sword – soon the prisoners took the opportunity and started a revolt. The Colony became divided into three rivaling factions and the king was forced to negotiate for his ore, not just demand it.

You are thrown through the barrier into this prison. With your back against the wall, you have to survive and form volatile alliances until you can finally escape.

Fate/Samurai Remnant – £54.99

The curtain rises on a new Fate, presented by TYPE-MOON and KOEI TECMO GAMES.

The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility. But, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the “Waxing Moon Ritual” unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.

COCOON – £20.99

From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE — COCOON takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery.

RoboDunk – £13.49

ROBODUNK is Nba Jam meets Rogue Legacy, with robots.

A combat dunkball game with sky-high dunks, satisfying tackles and explosive weapons.

A roguelite campaign where every match is different, and you can buy the next permanent upgrade even if you die.

JUST…ONE…MORE…DUNK!

Mineko’s Night Market – £15.99

Mineko’s Night Market is a game that celebrates Japanese culture while introducing a heartwarming story about friendship, tradition, and many, many cats.

Play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. The superstitious locals on the island worship the Sun Cat, Nikko. What was always thought to be a long-told myth has the town puzzled, as sightings of Nikko have begun to surface among the residents of the island in recent days.

Discover the secrets behind the town and restore the struggling village to its former glory. All the while, manage your daily activities, complete various jobs, venture on whimsical quests, and craft peculiar items in preparation for the weekly Night Market!

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad – £29.99

Become a firefighter in a major US city in Firefighting Simulator – The Squad. Fight dangerous fires with your friends in co-op multiplayer mode or by yourself in single-player mode.

Get behind the wheel of an officially licensed fire truck, grab your hose, and fight realistic fires to save lives. Discover over 40 diverse deployment locations spread throughout a huge city inspired by the North American West Coast. Equip yourself with authentic firefighting gear, such as helmets, firefighter boots, and breathing apparatus from well-known firefighting equipment manufacturers.

Every second counts. Your city needs you!

NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS – £17.70

NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS is a 3D action beat ’em up game where players can play as the Ninja Kidz and save the world.

Digitris – £8.99

In the best tradition of the worlwide known Russian puzzle game, Digitris will test your agility and dexterity.

Align digits so their sum equals a target sum that increases at each level, making the game increasingly difficult. Try to make combos (2 lines or more equalling target at same time) for best reward.

While fairly simple at beginning, Digitris will make a storm in your brain as levels pill up. It is also a very good brain excercise while having much fun.

You can play solo or compete against friend/family in the local 2 players game.

Deflector – £20.69

Deflector is a hack and slash game, where you will experience a dynamic gameplay with an unlimited and unique combo system. Test your reflex and don’t let your guard down – enemies will have no mercy.

Jump into the future, select your loadout, and save the world from the enormous and well known danger in history – viruses.

Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises – £12.99

Every morning when you wake up you can open a new festive gaming surprise. Can’t wait? No problem! You can just open all the games right away. Every game can be played immediately if you don’t mind missing out on that unique Advent experience… All games can be played indefinitely. The festive months have never been so much fun!

Autumn Hike – £4.49

Are you ready to experience the beauty and serenity of the autumn forest in Autumn Hike? Lace up your boots and step into the adventure today!

My Name is Mayo 2 – £0.89

Right in the middle of the Next-Gen hurricane, comes the true next-gen game everyone’s been waiting for! …Not this one; but it’s close! This… is the touching story about a disorganized Mayo jar, who just can’t get its sheets together.

Mayo is back, and it’s all about kicking butts and having an existential crisis. And it’s all out of butts! This second entry into the My Name is Mayo Cinematic Universe (not a thing btw) features the same real-life tapping mechanics and dozens of unlockable achievements as the original game. Be brave, be wise, unveil the stories and maybe… just maybe… you’ll learn from them… again.

Paleo Pines – £22.99

Welcome to Paleo Pines, a charming island known for its friendly dinosaurs, quirky townsfolk, and mysterious past. Here evolution took a different path, creating a world in which humans and dinosaurs live together in harmony!

Set out with your dino companion, Lucky, to uncover the island’s secrets and discover new dinos. Your arrival on the island is met with welcome curiosity by the local townsfolk who can help you on your quest (and just might give you more work to do!). Together with Lucky, grow crops, assist local villagers, befriend adorable dinosaurs, and unearth the island’s lost history to build your cozy dino sanctuary.

My Time at Sandrock – £30.59

300 years after the Day of Calamity destroyed most modern technologies, travel to the desert community of Sandrock and take on the role of a fledgling Builder. Use your trusty toolset to gather resources, construct machines, and turn your run-down workshop into a well-oiled production facility to save the town from the jaws of economic ruin.

Betomis – £4.49

Enter the tricky pixel art dungeons of Betomis, where you’ll need to carefully observe and explore your surroundings in order to escape! Betomis is a retro 2D action platformer where each chamber of the sprawling dungeon is a single screen of environmental puzzling. Light is limited. Weapons are scarce. But deadly hazards are aplenty, from spikes and spinning saw blades to creatures and carnivorous plants!

PAW Patrol World – £34.99

Explore the world of PAW Patrol like never before, in a 3D action adventure where anything is PAWsible. Play as your favorite pups, drive their vehicles and save the day by taking on fun rescues and missions. It’s the ultimate PAW Patrol playtime!

CounterAttack: Uprising – £12.95

There’s also 3 endless survival modes, multi-crew ships, special levels, a campaign and level editor, several difficulties, and several play modes.

Sentry City – £4.99

Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is part trial-and-error, and part reaction time based shooter. Each level, and each section of each level is uniquely designed and not repetitive. It would sit at home with classic 8-bit/16-bit games, while also at the same time having it’s own original mechanics and feel.

Traverse the city using the motorcycle overworld map, blast and think your way through the levels, destroy the AI brain in each sector, fight tough robot bosses to uncover who is behind the city’s AI disruption.

Freak Crossing – £4.49

The game tells the story of your second uncle, who has been hospitalized unexpectedly and entrusted you with replacing him as the temporary Village Head. The village is in a sparsely populated wilderness where years of mismanagement have led to most residents becoming unruly. The game features multiple endings, but only one automatic save slot is available. Your choice will determine the fate of the villagers. Disabling the Save/Load feature aims to provide a unique gaming experience with each save, forcing players to seize every moment.

Retro Kart Rush – £4.49

Retro Kart Rush is a retro racing game that will transport you back to the 16-bit era. Where friendships were made (or broken) by playing multiplayer games in front of the TV.

Featuring pixelated characters, arcade physics, and gameplay that is both easy to learn and deep enough to satisfy veterans of the genre.

Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission – £24.99

Embark on an amazing adventure on the tropical island of Maupiroa! Take to the seas and discover the secrets that surround the island! Dive into the ocean’s depths, teeming with life and color, with your dolphin friend Keanu. Learn about marine life and ecology while helping the local environmentalists save the island from impending disaster.

Abomi Nation – £17.99

Abomi Nation is a roguelike monster-taming RPG. Every playthrough will create a new version of Abomi Nation and provide a unique world with different Abomis for you to find. Explore your universe, watch your Abomis bond, and battle it out as your adventure unfolds in a way totally unique to you! Build your party from over 175 Abomis to recruit, evolve and master! No two teams will be alike!

Before the Night – £18.89

In this world where animals live in harmony, mutants appear from nowhere to roam the streets.

Is there a reason why the appearance of the residents shifts from day to night?

Mechs V Kaijus – £11.69

In Mechs V Kaijus you take on the role of the commander of a powerful Mechs squadron. Jump your mechs out of the Defense wall and control them on the battlefield. Strategically place towers and traps on the battlefield in tactical mode to create an impenetrable defense. Use powerful skills and deploy support units and create huge armies with Factories.

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit – £16.99

Legends of the past come back to life in this charming European mystery adventure.

Crowns and Pawns is a modern-day point and click adventure. The game highlights the less explored history of Europe to the world of adventurers. Experience the legendary stories of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, bring to light the villainous branch of the KGB, solve puzzles and follow hints to reveal the secrets of the King who was never crowned.

The story follows a girl from Chicago, Milda, who unexpectedly receives an inheritance from her grandfather – a house in Lithuania. She sets off to Europe, but upon arrival she is threatened by an unknown man, demanding that she gives up her inheritance. Determined and intrigued, she explores the run-down house, discovering old documents and clues dating back to the 15th century. Before long, Milda gets dragged into a dangerous search for a long-lost mysterious relic…

Kumakichi’s Birth ☆ Destruction God – £0.89

Nyanzou doesn’t always play what he plays.

Kumakichi says that he can get rid of it, but Nyanzou has gone to play without cleaning up.

Kumakichi, who was angry, decided to destroy everything.

break down. break down. break down. Let’s break it anyway.

Kumakichi’s destruction action game appears in Nintendo Switch™!

Boaty Tanks – £9.99

Get ready for an exciting aquatic adventure in this action-packed game! Take control of a small boat as you navigate through various arenas, armed with your trusty weapons. But be warned – the enemy pool floats are out to get you! Engage in intense battles as you shoot and destroy these inflatable foes, testing your reflexes and aiming skills. Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of boat combat. Survive challenging fights and show off your boat-shooting skills today!

Pizza Possum – £5.79

Life is good when you are a possum. You can eat all you want, and there is no one who can stop you. Well, except for all the guard dogs patrolling the village you’re in. But really, who are they to stop you. Besides, if you get chased, a quick hide in the bushes will often do the trick and get them off your scent. So what are you waiting for? Time to eat!

Tiny Whaley – £0.89

Embark on an exciting 2D adventure under the ocean! In this puzzle-heavy game, where we manage a magical and unusual whale, we not only overcome obstacles by jumping, but also create our own path by positioning your dead bodies at the right points. In this adventure you have to prove not only your reflexes and speed but also your strategic skills. Determine your own strategy through trial and error and try to finish the level as fast as possible!

Encore Rally – £4.09

Survive the warm “welcome” of the music-loving aliens. Unlock new means of entertaining them. New planets to visit and conquer with your tune! Keep sharp on that Rally but don’t be too worried, there is always an Encore! Take it to the extreme!

CyberTD – £17.99

Think you have what it takes to save cyberspace? Mutant viruses have invaded its core and are threatening to destroy it. It’s up to you to take on these waves of viruses and defend the core of cyberspace in a way that prevents any of them from reaching it. But there’s no need to fret – you’ll have countless upgrades and a split-personality killer drone to (more or less) help you out!

Afterdream – £9.49

Find the purpose of your nocturnal visit in a vivid and dreamlike setting.

Navigate the obscure location populated by ghosts, and collect items to solve puzzles as you move further through the intriguing story. Look through the lens of your strange camera and photograph highlighted objects to interact with them.

ANGEL WHISPER – The Suspense Visual Novel Left Behind by a Game Creator – £8.99

“ANGEL WHISPER”, released by Child-Dream in 1999, became a major topic of conversation with its system of playing the posthumous game while browsing actual websites, raising the question, “Did this really happen?”. Its conclusion, seemingly predicting the modern era of 2023, led to mixed opinions and, along with the psychological horror “Scars of the Doll”, it became a pioneering presence in indie Visual Novel.

My Heart Grows Fonder – £9.99

Meet Cassius, a jilted man who’s trying to move on from Maia, his ex, who broke his heart when she left. He is comforted by Ava, his best friend, who stayed behind to pick up the pieces.

When these three are forced to cohabitate, how will their relationships begin to change?

Will Cassius manage to mend his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and return to what they once had? Or will he leave the past behind and find happiness with someone else?

Indoor Kickball – £11.29

Indoor Kickball is a 1v1 game of kickball played in the rooms of your house! Play in the world’s first Kickball Season Mode! Play 1v1 local multiplayer or challenge the CPU against one of a dozen playable characters!

Supfly Delivery Simulator – £8.99

Deliver everything what is needed in the moment. As a robot you have one simple job – to deliver. But remember, you have to be punctual and precise – you don’t want to make customers angry. Watch out for your battery level – if it ran out, you would be in trouble. So jump in the game, catch some parcels and try yourself as a deliverer!

Ancient Mahjong – £2.99

Mahjong is the world famous Asian solitaire game to be played casually.

In this simple yet very effective version, you will have to match 2 tiles at a time with same figures.

Designed for young and older, this game will introduce you to the Ancient Art Of Chinese Games.

Love Kuesuto – £4.99

Take on the role of an old man whose life is flashing before his eyes. As you awaken, the goddess Aphrodite guides you through four game boards full of romantic trauma and relationship dilemmas.

Be careful with your choices, because God and The Devil are watching! Love, heartache, and even the fate of the world all hang in the balance.

The future of human relations is entirely in your hands!

Virtual Mom – Job Simulator Manager – £9.99

You are a true superhero, balancing between raising children and a successful career. You’ll have to overcome numerous challenges, starting from the moment the morning sun rises…

Join players who have experienced incredible moments in the virtual life of motherhood. Become a true “Virtual Mom” and prove that you can handle life’s challenges with grace!

Chipmonk! – £8.99

The gluttonous gray squirrel has stolen all the land’s food stores, threatening the forest’s inhabitants with starvation. Embark on a perilous journey as a chipmunk martial arts master — Grey, Cheeks or Red — as you battle a multitude of foes in a heroic attempt to recover the stolen food.