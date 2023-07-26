Disney Illusion Island, Double Dragon Gaiden, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, PSYCHIC 5: ETERNAL, and Mr. Run and Jump hit the Switch

We’ve seen a few Disney games on Switch this generation, but none that have been system exclusive. That changes this week with the debut of Disney Illusion Island – a co-op side-scrolling platformer developed by the studio behind 2020’s Xbox Battletoads reboot.

Featuring hand-drawn animation and an orchestrated musical score, it sees Mickey and company explore a mysterious island to locate three mystical books. A comparison with Rayman Legends doesn’t seem too off the mark. It’s due both physically and at retail for £34.99.

For those relishing a challenge, Atari has a devious 2D platformer prepared. Mr. Run and Jump seems to be going down well with critics, with review scores including an 8/10 from GameInformer. “Mr. Run and Jump may look unassuming on the surface, but the challenges that await will have you screaming in frustration until they have you shouting in triumph,” they said. It’ll be interesting to see how it compares to the recent Garlic – another tough but rewarding precision platformer.

And how about a 3D platformer? Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara – a reworking of Summer in Mara – is a colourful endeavour set across sandy beaches and erupting volcanoes, promising a range of difficulty modes along with speed running support. The first batch of reviews to surface suggest that it’s worth investigating, but perhaps a little basic when compared to similar games.

Fans of all things retro have a few new releases to mull over. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons sees the series go Roguelike, with randomised upgrades and a choice of levels. 13 playable characters feature in total, including some franchise firsts. Then there’s PSYCHIC 5: ETERNAL, a new version of a Jaleco arcade game from 1987, now with two-player support. Finally, YGGDRA UNION ~WE’LL NEVER FIGHT ALONE~ brings back the cult GBA strategic battler.

Other new releases include the street cleaning party package PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, casual restaurant management sim Sword & Fairy Inn 2, hoverboard-based adventure Venice 2089, and the full price otome Radiant Tail.

New Switch eShop releases

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – £20.13

Prepare to throw down the Double Dragon way in this fresh addition to the iconic beat ‘em up franchise. It’s the year 199X, and nuclear war has devastated New York City leaving its citizens to fight for survival as riots and crime engulf the streets. The city has been overtaken by criminal gangs who terrorize its ruins as they fight for total dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their city.

Explore the early beginnings of the young Double Dragon brothers as they take on both new and familiar enemies in this alternate story. In this fresh roguelite take, every playthrough is brand new chance at new action. Featuring a unique and dynamic level structure, the difficulty of the missions you take on will change depending on the order you have selected them.

Tag in and out as the classic duo Billy and Jimmy, switch it up with Marian and Uncle Matin, or experiment with 9 additional unlockable characters, each with their own special moves and unique playstyles. With 2 player local co-op, the action quadruples as you and a friend clean up the mean streets.

Disney Illusion Island – £34.99

Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster in Disney Illusion Island for Nintendo Switch!

Choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles.

Sword & Fairy Inn 2 – £17.99

Familiar faces from across the Sword & Fairy universe come together to run an inn and build a happy life in Sword & Fairy Inn 2, a cute and casual life simulation RPG that combines a huge variety of gameplay mechanics in adorable chibi style! Manage a family restaurant, travel the world to find legendary kitchenware and trade special food items, grow crops, play mini games and more! But above all else, you’ll need to make sure your customers are happy with the services you provide, which will bring more people to the village and make your inn a bustling success story.

As you manage the inn, you’ll be able to assign specific roles to each character you meet and recruit, and as you progress, you’ll learn more about each of your companions – their goals, personalities, skills and their often-comical flaws. This is a lighthearted take on the Sword & Fairy world, one that’s comforting and familiar for long-time fans but also welcoming to newcomers.

Radiant Tale – £44.99

Join the CIRCUS!

Tifalia’s comfortable life is turned upside down upon a chance encounter with the performers of CIRCUS. Their lack of success leads them to recruit her as their producer to help them on the road.

Will this fanciful group bring joy to the people and free the Prince of their world from his curse? Or are they doomed to failure?

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara – £17.99

Traverse wild islands, dodge cunning traps, and defeat the knarrrrrliest pirate bosses in this loving tribute to classic platforming adventures.

Unlock an archipelago piece by piece. From sandy beaches to bubbling volcanoes, there’s no shortage of charming and colourful islands to visit, each one chock full with secrets and collectibles. Each level offers beautiful visuals rich with detail and depth.

Relax and unwind – or knuckle down and challenge yourself! From newcomers to speedrunners, Koa and the Five Pirates is a buccaneering adventure for all.

Zombie Hunter: D-Day – £7.69

Use an arsenal of firearms to obliterate the ravenous undead!

If you do survive, you’ve only got a moment to breathe.

The next group of zombies is already swarming in!

ALIEN WAR 2 DOGFIGHT – £6.00

The year is 2222. Only 5% of humanity has survived the alien invasion.

The aliens begin their final attack.

Fly the supersonic fighter and eliminate the alien invaders.

Survive against 12 kinds of unique enemies and 8 kinds of giant bosses.

Break through the pouring attacks of the enemies.

Eden’s Last Sunrise – £12.49

Eden’s Last Sunrise is a retro tactical RPG like no other. Choose between the magic-wielding surface dwellers or the high-tech spacefarers, train and befriend your troops, and choose your path as the final days of the world wind down.

Working Hard Collection – £4.99

In Blessed Work, your goal is to manage mindless robots on a construction site, get projects completed, and prevent accidents. Place objects, activate buttons, move things, and everything in your power. You have to prevent your workers from dying trying to finish the construction.

In Doom Work, your goal is to protect an endangered forest by preventing the same mindless robots from destroying it. Help precious animals stop some greedy businessmen pillaging their home.

Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom- £11.49

The game is a tower defense game in which players build defense towers by producing population and mana to earn costs.

Eleven giant bosses can be summoned as friends by defeating them, and they support you with their unique magic.

There are 3 difficulty levels, 35 original BGM songs, and all bosses have their own BGM, for a total of 65 voluminous stages.

Operate Now: Hospital – £8.99

Removing foreign bodies and repairing bone fractures are only some of the realistic operations available. Learn how to make critical decisions! As a surgeon, you will need a steady hand to both make flawless incisions, and carefully operate on patients. Time to throw on the scrubs! But that’s not all.

Your expertise and quick thinking will be tested. Build and manage your very own hospital with Emergency Rooms, Intensive Care Units, and more. Expand and upgrade your hospital, hire and train new surgeons, manage your resources. It will take a true hospital director to manage such an impressive health care facility!

PSYCHIC 5: ETERNAL – £17.99

‘2-player simultaneous play’ now supported,

so players can enjoy exciting cooperative play!

Various display settings for that nostalgic feeling,

including green monitor, black and white monitor, and scanline!

“A Masterpiece Returns after 36 Years, PSYCHIC 5: ETERNAL”

Watch – £4.99

This is a game about visual puzzles.

Start with mystery, follow the character to find out the answer about everything. If you are not in such a hurry, do not give up on solving the puzzles in the game easily, and do not ignore those conversations, sometimes, they might be key to the puzzles.

The game was inspired by classic visual puzzle games.

Rotating the camera to make the game scenes kaleidoscopic. Some unreachable places, might be accessible easily by changing the angle of view. Somewhere distant, might be nearby by rotating the camera. That all comes from the principle of perspective.

Heist Force – £8.99

Become the ultimate master thief in “Heist Force” an adrenaline-pumping, action-packed adventure that will test your reaction, strategy, and shooting skills. Immerse yourself in a world of high-stakes heists as you embark on a daring mission to infiltrate a heavily guarded bank and make off with as much loot as you can.

In this captivating third-person shooter, you’ll assume the role of a seasoned thief, equipped with cunning tactics and a deadly arsenal. Navigate through a dynamic, procedurally generated map that ensures each heist is a unique experience. Use your wit and agility to outsmart security systems and dodge patrolling guards.

This Way Madness Lies – £8.99

Join Imogen, Paulina, Viola, Rosalind, Miranda, Beatrice, and Kate on an epic adventure throughout the Shakespearean metaverse in this comedy JRPG!

Mr. Run and Jump – £22.49

In this electric 2D platformer, help Mr. Run and Jump defeat the terrifying Void and collect all the Power Gems from the Realms of Color! Joined by his trusty pal Leap the Dog, the duo must venture through a dazzling and dangerous world, dodging countless enemies and conquering hundreds of fierce platforming challenges to save the day!

Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel – £4.49

When Bianca’s myth-busting father has to go away on a long trip, he asks his daughter to clean the house, especially the attic. But when she does, she finds an old camera and uses it to take lots of pictures wherever she goes. What could be a normal everyday experience turns upside-down when she notices that the pictures reveal spirits from the underworld.

Magic Exposure is a yuri visual novel with loads of unique character portraits, dialogue and backdrops to explore across its narrative about girls’ love in a furry fantasy world!

Skeljump – £3.59

Experience the puzzle genre from a different perspective in this game! You must solve puzzles that get more complex as you progress by managing time well, using your reflexes and memory to overcome the challenges! Experience this game with simple but unique graphics and gameplay and test yourself in many ways!

Super Intern Story – £16.19

Have you ever wondered how video games are made? Is it your life long dream to work in the gaming industry? Today is your lucky day! We may have the perfect position for you. Come work for us in this “challenging” environment where everything that can go wrong will absolutely go wrong.

We offer you valuable experience such as learning how to fix other people’s mistakes or getting blamed for everything because you’re just an intern.

Each day is different here and you will have to face new problems that makes you wonder about your own sanity. I hope you will apply for the job and discover the secrets of the video games industry!

Zoo Park Story – £10.79

Ready to build the zoo of your dreams? Depart on wild adventures to find exotic fauna, exploring all manner of environments from savanna to tundra, jungle and beyond! Give your new animal friends a home and take your zoo to the top of the industry!

Savor the thrill of opening day. Feed the animals in your burgeoning lineup—even give them the occasional treat to show you care! From apples to acorns, meat, and more, tailor your critters’ diet according to their natural habitat. On that note, do the same with the surrounding flora too!

Last Mage Survivors – £8.99

Let’s see if you’ll be able to resist so many attacks and endless hordes of enemies, being able to acquire a large amount of upgrades during the game.

This is a surprising game worth playing and enjoying. Several challenges to overcome.

Venice 2089 – £6.29

In Venice 2089, you’ll explore the city through the eyes of Nova, a bored teenager who has no clue about what to do in life and just wants to relax from the stress of their usual routine.

Use your hoverboard to navigate the streets of Venice in a unique 2.5D art style, perform tricks and create a dynamic soundtrack that’ll match your mood. Interact with the world using your drone, collect objects out of your reach, and solve some puzzles.

Meet a diverse cast of characters scattered throughout the city. Know their personalities, learn their points of view, and help them in different quests. Fill your houseboat with important objects, and remember the experiences you made.

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe – £19.99

In PixelJunk Scrappers, clean up the streets of Junktown and trash anyone who gets in your way!

Take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city in the not-so-distant future. Sweep the streets alone or form the ultimate team with up to 4 players. Time is money in Junktown, so stack that trash high and toss to your squad to boost efficiency for bigger rewards.

YGGDRA UNION ~WE’LL NEVER FIGHT ALONE~ – £20.99

The Kingdom of Fantasinia is ruled by a royal family that inherited the blood of the gods who built up a stable era.

However, the Kingdom of Fantasinia fell under the attack of the Empire of Bronquia.

Meanwhile, Yggdra, a lone girl who escaped

With her kingdom’s last hope in hand, head to the remotest land on the southern tip of the continent.

She arrives and meets a boy, the king of thieves, Milanor.

The battle to liberate Yggdra’s homeland begins with that encounter…

Next week: Venba, GigaBash, Flutter Away, A Guidebook of Babel, Alchemy POIPOI SS, Secret Summoner, Adore, Tiny Thor, Slime Girl Smoothies, X-Force Under Attack, Ferris Mueller’s Day Off, Veritas, The Forgotten Room, A Short Tale, Barony, Leafy Trails, The Red Exile – Survival Horror, and Side Decide.