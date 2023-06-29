Everybody 1-2-Switch, The Lara Croft Collection, AEW: Fight Forever, Ghost Trick, and Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE hit the Switch

It’s a ridiculously busy time for the Switch, with publishers seemingly under the impression that everybody’s favourite hybrid console will find its way into suitcases, travel bags, or possibly end up poolside.

By our estimation, around fifteen notable new releases are due – with a sprinkling of intriguing indies, just to drain your wallet further.

From Nintendo themselves comes the budget priced (£24.99) 1-2 Switch follow-up, Everybody 1-2-Switch! Nintendo has apparently been sitting on it for a while, fearing it wasn’t up to standard – hence why its announcement and release are so close. Team-based mini-games are the order of the day, including 100 player online games that utilise smartphones. You may have to snap a photo of something a certain colour or outbid the opposition in a faux auction. Bingo, Quiz, and Quick-Fire modes also feature – and games can be set to last 20, 40, and 60 minutes.

Nintendo is also pushing Spike Chunsoft’s Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE reasonably heavily, with this being an investigative adventure from the minds behind Danganronpa. Set in a city with never-ending rain, you play as a detective-in-training – who also happens to be haunted by a spirit. The city is under the control of Amaterasu Corporation, and over the years an absurd amount of unsolved mysteries have taken place. It’s your job to work out why.

Capcom’s anticipated Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective re-release also offers sleuthing thrills, being a HD version of a cherished Nintendo DS classic. It reportedly holds up incredibly well, even gaining top marks from both Nintendo Life and Nintendo Insider.

If both of the above intrigues, Crime O’Clock should be on your radar too, casting you as a time detective who solves crimes before they happen.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is another blast from the past, and apparently sees the franchise back on top form – you don’t have to look far to find glowing reviews. Destructoid felt it deserved a lofty 9/10: “Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remarkable experience. It takes the classic farming formula and gives it a purpose beyond just seeing how many S-ranked tomatoes you can grow.”

It isn’t the only re-release on the agenda, as we can also expect ININ’s shooter duo RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection and Ray’z Arcade Chronology, along with a HD revamp of the 2002 Xbox hack and slasher Enclave, and The Lara Croft Collection – which brings together The Temple of Osiris and The Guardian of Light. These were originally smaller download-only adventures that graced the likes of XBLA and PSN yonks ago.

For RPG fans there are a couple to consider – SOULVARS is a side-scrolling deck building affair with pixel art visuals, while Kemco’s Raging Bytes favours zombies and is viewed from a top-down perspective. Idea Factory’s visual novel Charade Maniacs is out this week too as a full price release.

Then there’s THQ Nordic’s wrestling revival AEW: Fight Forever from genre specialists Yukes, uphill racer Classic Racers Elite, Microid’s Noob – The Factionless – based on a French MMO parody series – and a belated release of the TV show tie-in Deadliest Catch: The Game.

Also look out for the risqué top-down pixel art adventure Boo Party, the tactical naval battler Abandon Ship, and the horror adventure Burnhouse Lane. And if you really want to chill and do nothing, there’s Placid Plastic Duck Simulator – which offers “dangerous levels of relaxation.”

New Switch eShop releases

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – £34.99

Put down roots on your new farm in the peaceful town of Forgotten Valley. Forge precious memories as you weave your own generation-spanning tale of friendship, family, and farming. Bring life to the land by cultivating crops and raising animals, find love among the town’s friendly folk, and make lasting memories with a family of your very own in this reimagining of a beloved farming classic.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! – £24.99

Whatever the occasion, get the gang together and compete in a host of weird and wonderful minigames. Making friends with aliens perhaps? Maybe fill giant balloons with just the right amount of air, or step behind the counter of a manic ice cream parlour – all sorts of fun events await!

Victors in each minigame earn points for their team. In time-honoured fashion, the team with the most points gets to claim the glory.

AEW: Fight Forever – £49.99

Developed by YUKE’S Co., Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines arcade-wrestling game feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. The All Elite Wrestling promotion is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent. AEW: Fight Forever brings more than 50 of the best of the best from that talent roster together in one game! Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. More than 10 different game modes, including Unsanctioned Lights Out and Falls Count Anywhere PLUS more than 40 weapons, deep customization, career mode, and mini-games all await in AEW: Fight Forever!

The Lara Croft Collection – £19.99

Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities; enjoyably easy to pick up, rewardingly difficult to master.

Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light, and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris. Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores, and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment, and magical artifacts.

RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection – £34.99

Set in a parallel universe to the original RayForce, the Earth and humanity have prospered enough to expand space colonies all the way into the arm of Orion in RayStorm. To maintain security, Earth imposes martial law, but a federation of colonies led by the colony of Secilia overthrows the Earth’s government and plans to obliterate the planet and all the people on it. To counter this, Earth sends out a covertly-developed fighter codenamed the R-Gray in hopes of penetrating the Secilian atmosphere and obliterating Secilia’s base of operations, the Juda Central System.

RayCrisis is set in a cyberspace environment and marked a style departure from the rest of the series. As a prequel to RayForce, it details the events during which the supercomputer called Con-Human gained sentience and rebelled against its human creators. While the Earth is demolished to be remade as Con-Human’s new corporeal form, a mecha-neurologist launches a desperate assault to jack into the supercomputer’s virtual core and cease its insanity. It is up to you to pilot the Waverider viruses and keep the malicious AI from causing any more chaos – even if it could be too late, you must ensure that no more lives are lost in the real world by stopping Con-Human in the digital realm.

Ray’z Arcade Chronology – £43.99

Blast your way through 3 legendary arcade Shoot ’em ups of the 90s!

Pilot the RVA-818 X-LAY in RayForce with its revolutionary “dual-layer attack” system and face the AI Con-Human’s defenses.

RayStorm has you fight the rebellious Secilian Federation with the R-Gray.

In RayCrisis, survive the antivirus systems with your Waverider and take down Con-Human while keeping your “Encroachment” level low

Enjoy the new HD versions of RayStorm and RayCrisis on Nintendo Switch™ with crisp polygonal graphics.

R-Gear is not included in the Download Version of Ray’z Arcade Chronology.

Crime O’Clock – £17.99

Prevent crimes before they happen! It’s Crime O’Clock!

Investigate cases through time and evolving maps by unveiling a multi-eras linked story. Will you be observant enough to solve the mysteries? Crime waits for no man!

As a time detective, your job is to solve crimes through time that should never have happened!

Each map has multiple time markers to visit and use to resolve different cases of hacking, murder, theft, and much more.

But a common thread of strange events is developing over the centuries…

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – £49.99

Kanai Ward, a city of rain, is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of Amaterasu Corporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth.

With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee at the Nocturnal Detective Agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – £24.98

Solve your own murder in this quirky, puzzle-packed mystery classic, now in HD!

BANG! A single bullet rings out in the dark city. But as one life ends, the story is just getting started… Sissel wakes up as a ghost and realises he has lost his memory along with his life. “Who am I? Who killed me? And why?” With only a few hours until sunrise — and oblivion — to uncover these answers, Sissel must solve the mystery of his own murder, starting with the detective who may have witnessed the crime… Using the powers of the dead, you can possess and manipulate objects and even rewind time as you work to solve brainteasing puzzles in a story chock-full of quirky humour and charming characters.

This long-awaited HD remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, the classic mystery puzzle game directed by Shu Takumi, creator of the Ace Attorney series, features upgraded visuals and sound. Enjoy new music arrangements by celebrated Great Ace Attorney composer Yasumasa Kitagawa which are fully synchronized with the original music so you can switch between them at any time during gameplay. There’s also a new gallery of artwork and music. This is no trick: it’s the ultimate version of this puzzle-solving mystery adventure classic!

Charade Maniacs – £44.99

A mysterious figure abducts Hiyori Sena, transporting her to a strange world with nine other abductees and welcomes them to a world called Arcadia.

Everyone must act out “dramas” for a chance to escape, all whilst avoiding the trappings of a traitor.

From the writer of Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly, Uta Amamiya, and the illustrator of Norn9, Teita, who’s hand will she take at the end?

Raging Bytes – £13.49

A police officer, Ben, awakens in hospital after an accident to find the city overrun by zombies!

What in the world is going on here? Can the government be relied on? Do any other survivors remain?

Ben stumbles upon a doctor named Barbra while struggling through zombie-infested streets.

Together, they make their way to Ben’s police station, but only more horror awaits them.

Can you survive the raging b“y”tes of the zombies?

Planned by Jiro Ishii, and developed by Hit-Point, Raging Bytes offers a story-driven plot akin to zombie movies, a bite of horror without excessive gore, attractive characters filled with drama, turn-based battles with strategic depth and diverse scavenging locations. Rise above the undead, shape destinies, and embrace a thrilling adventure!

SOULVARS – £14.24

SOULVARS takes deckbuilding combat to the next level with the innovative Soulbit system.

Combine Soulbit actions and use deck-controlling Abilities to pull off 100+ breathtaking moves.

Tactically counter powerful attacks and debuffs from enemy “Dominators”, and time your counterattacks for maximum effect!

Enjoy the best of both worlds: deep deckbuilding strategy and high-speed RPG battles!

Boo Party – £8.99

Recruited by a sketchy scientist, your job is to enter the site of paranormal disturbances and come back with photographic proof of ghosts and monsters! Boo Party is a top-down pixel art adventure where you interact with NPCs, fulfill special jobs and side quests, find key items and play a wide variety of mini games to get the full scoop on a dozen supernaturally seductive ladies.

Explore the mansion at your own pace, complete missions for an interesting cast of characters and snap those photos to document the spicy secrets you uncover… for science! Get ready for a lighthearted and hedonistic adventure that’s sure to bring a smile to your mortal face, all set to a groovy soundtrack by composer OSC!

Classic Racers Elite – £24.99

A Hill Climb racing game where the goal is simple, you are at the bottom of the Hill and like in rally, you must climb to the top as fast as possible.

Enjoy the era of the iconic cars and drive them brutally to get the best of them.

Retrieve the feeling of racing to score the best time on the leaderboards of the many tracks available. Will you place 1st on the cross-platform online worldwide leaderboards?!

Full gameplay is over 4 hours, but there is big replay value potential with online leaderboards.

Simcade physic engine for a real car feeling, but with a simple approach and control.

Inner Ashes – £13.00

Inner Ashes is a first-person narrative adventure in which the player experiences how Alzheimer’s affects people and their memories through an emotive story of a father and daughter set in dreamlike sequences.

The main character, Henry, must go on an introspective journey through two different realities on his quest to remember why he and his only daughter, Enid, have been estranged for so long.

Exploring his mind: Explore Henry’s mind manifested as several dreamlike islands that represent different symptoms of Alzheimer’s, and unlock his memories by solving puzzles.

Picontier – £22.49

“Picontier” is a story of mystery and fascinating events that occur on an island as the main character resumes life from scratch and meets many intriguing islanders.

The hero awakens from a long sleep to find that the appearance of the island is quite different from their memory. Start your life in the town “Magmail” in the center of the island, making your way with help from the caring AI character “Aila”.

In your island life you can craft items and weapons; you can also fish in the sea and grow crops on the ranch. Use newly created items and weapons to interact with the inhabitants of the island, and as you get to know each other the conversations will change and you will receive crafting recipes.

Materials are required for crafting, and these are collected both in and out of town. The monsters that appear on the field change between day and night, so check recipes for what you want to make and find the right monsters for the job.

ChronoBreach Ultra – £4.99

ChronoBreach Ultra is an action platformer about a cute robot with laser weaponry exploring a deadly factory!

With unique time-bending abilities and an arsenal with a huge variety weapons, you’ll be pitted against trap-filled levels, dangerous enemies, and huge bosses. Collect circuits to unlock more powerful gear and super stylish skins. Upgrade your cute but deadly drone companion, and even battle for glory in Arena mode.

Will you be able to prevent time from stopping forever?

Your Computer Might Be At Risk – £10.79

Your Computer Might Be At Risk is a first-person narrative puzzle game. Locked up in a room after a mysterious car accident, you must figure out how to escape while surviving dangerous trials and solving dozens of puzzles. Narrated in parallel, twenty years later your son unravels the story of your mysterious vanishing.

The game includes the special chapter “La Rata Escarlata”. This last chapter explores the origins of the story and adds new interconnected puzzles in a unique new location.

Burnhouse Lane – £17.99

Burnhouse Lane tells the story of Angie Weather, a one-foot-in-the-grave agency nurse attempting to complete five impossible tasks in order to win her life back. It’s a story about death, friendship, and everlasting hope that no matter how bad things get there is always a reason to go on.

From Harvester Games, the makers of The Cat Lady (2012), Downfall (2016), and Lorelai (2019), comes a brand new horror experience that will not only take you to some truly dark places but will also make you smile and cry and question life and all the things we take for granted.

Burnhouse Lane mixes elements of classic adventure games, choose-your-own-storywith light survival horror shooting mechanics where ammo is sparse, enemies hit hard and every shot counts.

WW2: Bunker Simulator – £11.69

You are an American soldier. One of the distinguished 101st Airborne Division. Soldiers of 101st fought hard and died but they followed orders. They made things that others couldn’t. Do you want to be remembered? You’ll have to earn it. Your companions have captured the German bunker during the Battle of Normandy, and your task is to defend it at all costs. Defend your bunker! It won’t be easy though.

Bus Tycoon Night and Day – £8.99

Start building your transport empire by creating bus routes between as many cites as possible. You can freely build the road network and create traffic lights in order to have a better control of your traffic.

The player’s company is responsible for connecting service centers to gas stations and connecting these to other cities. This will facilitate the transportation of passengers on the buses, as the buses require fuel and servicing. Purchase a variety of bus models, based on their fuel type and consumption. Update your gas station’s fuel supply to unlock newer bus models. Each bus route can accommodate a maximum of eight connections. You can build up to 30 bus stations and vehicles per game. At any time, you can upgrade your bus stations, in order to accommodate more passengers. Moreover, you can sell used vehicles to buy new and even more advanced ones.

11111Game – £8.88

There are 10 types of people – those who can understand binary and those who can’t.

With this game, you will easily become 01 of them!

Move all tiles on a grid – they perform an addition when merged. You need to make a specific number to gain a score.

The blank space in the middle and overflow mechanic help you create the numbers you need and prevent you from scoring randomly.

Yes, 11111Game is a 2048 variation for nerds.

Athanasy – £8.99

It doesn’t have a name. The locals simply call it “the City”. Lilies do not bloom here and the sun does not shine. There is no fresh breeze blowing here and you can’t hear the birds singing.

Josiah Kaviani, a young mathematician and statistician, starts his journey in this underground maze of cramped streets. He is talented and intelligent, but he has one terrible drawback – he is unbearably alone.

But soon, Josiah will have a fateful encounter that will turn his whole life and make him break the shell he used to live in. A meeting with someone or, perhaps, something that is hidden in such depths that even the horrific City cannot reach them. Something so secret that the very knowledge of it can be deadly. Something truly monstrous.

Shootvaders: The Beginning – £6.29

Your mission: blast out of this galaxy and find an exotic new planet and new possibilities for all of humanity. We have reports there are hostile forces gathering from all corners of the universe. The alien scum will stop at nothing to destroy you!

Forever Lost: Episode 3 – £6.99

The truth is near. Look inside.

Founded in 1806, the Hawthorne Asylum was active during a time when patients were treated less like people and more like lab rats.

Although closed down in the 50’s due to changing ethical standards it is said that experiments were still being conducted for decades to come.

This is the concluding episode to the Forever Lost story, if you haven’t played the previous two episodes then please go do that now, we can objectively say they’re awesome.

A first person point and click game filled with puzzles, objects, rooms, and more puzzles. Plus there’s an actual story for those players that are so inclined.

Tower Up – £2.69

Build your highest tower up in the sky and higher.

The tiny tower residents are part of your work, they are happy if the tower is rising through the

clouds into the outer space.

Let them discover new worlds and planets, far from the earth.

Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams – £7.19

Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams will challenge you in the insane fantasies of the Guy.

Try to find a way escape and wake up through lunatic worlds and wacky creatures using only your intuition and imagination.

Move The Box: Classic Block Puzzle – £8.99

Meet the classic puzzle game in which you have to move and connect blocks!

You need to match three or more blocks in a row to destroy them. Move and connect the blocks in a row, destroy all the blocks and you will complete the level!

The rules of the puzzle are extremely simple, but the tasks become more and more difficult with each level.

The last levels are a real workout for the mind! But despite the complexity of the puzzles, the gameplay will allow you to escape from the daily routine.

Noob – The Factionless – £32.99

Follow Baster the Neogician, Drek the Berserker, May the Cartomancer and Logs the Elementalist along their quest for the supreme level, to become the elite of the Horizon MMORPG: the Legendary Class!

Face hundreds of monsters and wander around fantastic worlds to give your guild a place it deserves in the world of Horizon, among the mythic Noob, Justice, Roxxor and Pro Game Master guilds.

But the challenge you will face will not be limited to Horizon: your avatars will accomplish « real » quests in real life. History can be made both into the game and IRL!

Do you have what it take to get your team to level 100?

GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 5.5 to 08 – £53.99

Some time has passed since Yuuji Kazami and his friends fought for their lives in a fierce battle, and a new generation of heroines gather at Mihama Academy, which has been reinstated as a “specialist training school.”

Taking place in the same world as The Fruit of Grisaia, new characters bring an exciting fresh take in this brand new series!

This thrilling story, which unfolds at the reborn Mihama Academy, will undoubtedly excite not only those who have played previous releases, but those who are new to the series as well!

The second half of the series collected into one package!

Enclave HD – £16.74

Begin your campaign as a soldier of the Light, defending Celenheim from forces of darkness and the horrid demon king Vatar. Change sides and complete an alternative campaign as a minion of the dark tasked with infiltrating and destroying the Enclave you just sought to protect. Twelve different classes and multiple weapon options create great replayability as you descend dungeons, complete missions, and vanquish your enemies.

Dolmenjord – Viking Islands – £2.69

Logic & Organization Puzzle

After many years of battles, a group of vikings decided it was time to conquer new lands. With the protection of the god Njord, a new clan specialized in navigation sets off in search of glory!

Gameplay

Dolmenjord is a game inspired by Norse mythology, where Vikings need help to organize their villages and thus solve the puzzles and dominate new lands.

Switch Sides 2 – Sea Sandwich – £1.99

Switch Sides 2 is a fun game where you have to keep the mercat moving on the infinately generated platform on the sea. Presented with lovely colours, addictive music and simple touch gameplay, switch sides and keep going to get the best score!

Four challenge modes included for excellent replay value!

SHIMAZU – £9.99

SHIMAZU is a side-scrolling action/dark art style game. Take on the role of a samurai named Shimazu, who’s son is kidnapped and his wife is killed by an evil demon called Takeda with help from another demon called Fudo. The last 10 years Takeda was sealed away by Shimazu.

Shimazu is to take his Revenge and try to rescue his son, the game needs. strategic thinking and memorizing with extra focus on avoiding traps, pitfalls and taking down strong warriors blocking your path!

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator – £8.09

A relaxing 3D environment where you experience life as a rubber duck, Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is an experiment to induce calm and bliss. You’re up for a reinvigorating stay at your favorite seaside pool. Or mountain pool, if you prefer the snow.

You are not alone. More than 100 different ducks will slowly and happily fall into the pool with you, each with their own style and demeanor.

Float on the water, sunbathe, dip your beak, go down the slide. The radio is playing a nostalgic tune.

Here comes the night. Look at the stars. Turn off the radio, listen to the waves in the dark. Dream.

Little Friends: Puppy Island – £29.99

Get ready for a pawsome puppy adventure in Little Friends: Puppy Island! Discover exciting locations, dig up hidden treasures, build and expand your holiday resort, and meet plenty of lovable little friends to care for on your very own un-paw-gettable, tropical island adventure!

Volleyball Heaven – £17.99

When Kayla Perrin leaves her small town to take an athletic scholarship at Asgard College, she thinks she has reached heaven on earth.

As captain of the College’s volleyball team, Kayla soon finds herself striving to balance her academic studies with athletic commitments and extra-curricular activities. As she molds clashing personalities into a cohesive team, Kayla re-examines her own past.

Volleyball Heaven focuses on five young women facing their deepest fears and finding friendship and love.

Abandon Ship – £22.49

Engage in piracy and become a hunted Captain.

Take command of an ‘Age of Sail’ ship and her crew, exploring a vast, story-filled world that reacts to your decisions. Engage enemy vessels, fortifications and sea monsters in brutal tactical combat, all framed in an art style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings.

SURVIVE ON THE EDGE IN A WORLD WITH CONSEQUENCES

Discover a huge amount of unique, story-filled islands across diverse biomes and themed areas: Fight ghost ships in the Haunted Seas. Ward off giant arachnids in the Spider Islands. Regions filled with poisonous gas, icebergs, cannibals and much more await.

Engage enemy ships, fortifications and sea monsters in vicious combat, employing your best tactics to out-manoeuvre and out-gun the enemy. Weather and environmental conditions affect your battles: Tidal waves, lightning strikes, volcanic bombardments and blizzards are just some of the modifiers that impact your strategy. Abandon Ship focuses on ‘Age of Sail’ ships in a Fantasy setting, framed in an Art Style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings.

BroodStar – £8.99

BroodStar is a classic arcade shoot’em up with heavy roguelike elements. Careful, though… the vastness of space contains many formidable enemies. If you fall along the way, you have to start over — the only thing you’ll bring with you are the upgrade modules you collected in your past runs, in the form of research points that augment your ship. Will they be enough to get you through hordes of unknown creatures and monstrous bosses, and fulfill your quest of defeating the living planet — the BroodStar?

Vision Soft Reset – £8.99

Peer into the future in this time-travelling metroidvania. Run, jump, shoot and more through varied environments as a clairvoyant cyborg on a mission to prevent a looming planetary disaster. It’s a classic 2D action-adventure revamped with modern sensibilities and a plethora of new mechanics.

A Tale for Anna – £9.89

This colorful fairytale A Tale for Anna will transport you to an enchanting, mysterious world full of puzzles, magical creatures, and secrets. Enter a kingdom of magic and wonder as you learn the story of young Anna – the last remaining sorceress in the kingdom.

One day, Anna (who was raised by a talking cat called Tail) discovers that she has magical abilities. However, these abilities also attract the attention of the evil Queen, who’s been spying on Anna through a magic mirror. The Queen has a wicked plan to steal Anna’s magic and bring about an age of darkness. She’s already taken the first step by sending her servants to kidnap Tail!

Explore enchanting worlds with Anna, play tricky minigames, and collect items to help you on your travels. Along the way, you’ll learn more about Anna’s biggest secret: where she came from.

The Lost and The Wicked – £8.99

The Lost and The Wicked is a Brutal Twin-Stick Psycho-Thriller. After a shipwreck you wake up in a wicked world with no memory of who you are. Fight through hectic gameplay with a unique grunge art style and original 2+ hour soundtrack as you discover your past and what you did to end up here. This story is a character study with themes of regret, facing your fears, and confronting your past.

Bruxa – £8.99

Help this beautiful witch collect all her books and gather as many resources as possible in this lovely platform game. Face small spiders and big bosses in every level. Can you reach the end and preserve as much life as possible? So embark on this challenge and destroy anything that dares to stand in your way.

Sokoball Dreams – £5.39

Sokoball Dreams is a stunningly immersive puzzle game that challenges players to think strategically and creatively in order to solve increasingly difficult challenges. With its simple yet elegant design and intuitive controls, this game is sure to delight players of all skill levels and provide hours of challenging and engaging gameplay.

Deadliest Catch: The Game – £22.49

Take control of your fishing vessel, use realistic gear, battle the dangerous waters of Alaska and become the best crab catcher in the world!

Every year, for a few days, experienced crab catchers and rookies face the elements side by side, risking their health and lives. Their goal is to make a fortune and become the best crab catcher. Now you can become one of them!

In Deadliest Catch: The Game, you’ll compete in dangerous sea rallies as you try to catch more crabs than you ever dreamed possible. The task is not easy – it is a fight against time, fishing quotas, crab migrations and – most importantly – against the sea. Such is your fate in the waters of Alaska!

Next week: The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, Feeble Light, TAD – The Lost Explorer – Craziest and Madness Edition, Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon, Swords & Bones 2, Silent Paws, EchoBlade, Necrosmith, Sandream, The Past Within, Sentimental Death Loop, City Limits, and Garlic.