WWE 2K23 tops the UK chart while Bayonetta Origins gets off to a slow start

Take 2’s WWE 2K23 has ended Hogwarts Legacy’s run at no.1. This year’s edition of the canvas slamming sports sim sees the franchise return to its glory days, with reviews being generally positive.

It’s no.1 in the UK all-formats retail chart, plus the PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series charts. Hogwarts Legacy remains top dog in the PS5 top ten, with WWE having to settle for #2.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon appears to be off to a slow start, entering at #21 in the all-formats chart and #16 in the Switch top twenty. eShop sales may paint a brighter picture.

Two other new releases managed to enter the top 40 – Humble Games’ SIGNALIS made #27, while the well-received RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure took #24. Both also managed to show up in the PS4 top twenty.

Back in the all-formats top ten, FIFA 23 fell to #3. Following suit, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Metroid Prime Remastered, and God of War Ragnarök all fell by one position each, occupying positions #3 through to #6. Minecraft and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II held onto #7 and #8.

Super Mario Odyssey re-entered the top ten at #9, presumably due to the new Super Mario Movie Switch bundle – which includes an Odyssey download code.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remained at #10.

Expect another new no.1 next week, in the form of Capcom’s Resident Evil 4.