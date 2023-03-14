Categories

Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition lands on PC and Switch

360-degree sci-fi shooter Terminal Velocity is back in a new Boosted Edition for PC and Switch, with PS4 and Xbox One versions to follow.

This low inertia flight sim was originally developed by BloodRayne creators Terminal Reality and published by 3D Realms in 1995. It falls under the Ziggurat Interactive umbrella nowadays.

Taking place across over 400,000 square miles of battlefield, this re-release features widescreen support, a smoother framerate, an enhanced draw distance, and improved 360-degree audio. The sky rendering code has also been updated to reduce polygon jittering. Important stuff.

It’s available now on Steam and Switch for £9.99. It does, however, appear that the Legacy edition is no longer available.

