Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, Void Terrarium 2, BROK the InvestiGator, Meg’s Monster, and Lucy Dreaming hit the Switch

Back in my youth, I loved watching Fist of the North Star. There was just one problem – it was shown on Channel 4 in the early hours of either Friday or Saturday morning, meaning it was vital to remember to set the VCR. Back then, anime (or Manga, as it was often mistakenly referred to) was seen as being niche, and perhaps a bit nerdy – hence why it was being shown at 2am in the morning.

Skip forward thirty-odd years, and we’re being presented with Imagineer’s Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star for Switch – an exercise program intended to give players a good workout as they throw punches with the Joy-Cons to defeat enemies. It launches tomorrow on the eShop for £39.99, seemingly giving a physical release a miss. Well, in Europe at least.

This week also sees the side-scrolling roguelike sequel void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2, with the first review score out the door being a respectable 3.5/5 from TheGamer: “The adorable art style and quirky concept of Void Terrarium 2 reeled me in, but the moreish gameplay kept me hooked.

Then there’s a double whammy of point-and-click adventures. BROK the InvestiGator takes inspiration from ‘90s Disney TV shows, while throwing side-scrolling brawling into the mix. BROK – a former boxer turned private detective – gets to crack heads as well as cases. We reviewed it earlier today, dishing out a well-deserved 8/10.

Pixel art affair Lucy Dreaming seems to be going down well too, being based around solving a ten-year-old murder. Pure Nintendo dished out an 8.5.

Meg’s Monster is pleasing the critics likewise. It’s a light RPG adventure with puzzle elements, in which the titular lead must be protected – or else the world will end. “Meg’s Monster is a one-of-a-kind adventure with a lot of heart, well worth a chunk of your weekend or to play for an hour or two before bed,” said Nintendo Life.

Other new releases include belated conversions of the 2017 interactive novel Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth and the Kingdom: New Lands spin-off Kingdom Majestic, Kemco’s alchemist simulator The Smile Alchemist, and Green Soldiers Heroes – looking worryingly similar to 3DO’s old Army Men series. Shudder.

New Switch eShop releases

void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 – £35.99

From the developers at Nippon Ichi Software comes the second installment of the Void Terrarium series! With cloudAI defeated and Toriko saved from certain demise, a new deadly disease threatens her well-being once more. To save her, join Robbie and venture into the past to identify a remedy.

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star – £39.99

Improve your daily exercise habits, get into shape, and draw back the curtain on a new, legendary body! While retaining the basic features of Fitness Boxing, this new installment adds characters and settings from the world of Fist of the North Star for truly effective workouts!

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth – £17.99

Based on Ken Follett’s world-bestseller, ‘The Pillars of the Earth’ retells the story of the village of Kingsbridge in a whole new interactive way. Play as Jack, Aliena and Philip and change the events of the book through exploration, decision-making and dialogues.

In their struggle to survive, lives and destinies intertwine. Philip the monk becomes prior of the small abbey of Kingsbridge. At the same time, a boy called Jack is raised in the woods by his outlawed mother. His apprenticeship as a stonemason paves his way to become a gifted master builder. Together with the disgraced noblewoman Aliena, Jack and Philip begin the construction of one of the greatest cathedrals England will ever see.

BROK the InvestiGator – £21.99

In a futuristic “light cyberpunk” world where animals have replaced humans, privileged citizens live under a protective dome from the ambient air pollution while others struggle to make a living on the outside.

Brok, a private detective and former boxer, lives with Graff, the son of his deceased wife. Although he could never elucidate her accident, recent events may shed some light on an even more tragic outcome… one that may be linked to their own existence.

Will they be able to withstand the threats of this corrupted world and face their own destiny?

Vanaris Tactics – £7.99

Vanaris Tactics tells the story of Morgana in her struggle to find freedom outside the walls of Vanaris. Accompanied by her brother Nigel and nephew Adrien, they must flee their motherland, a place they once called home. Discover the vast realm of Vanaris and meet new people on the same path, as they must leave everything behind to escape their oppressors and find peace.

The Atla Archives – £11.99

You are tasked with a crucial mission: to fill the Fountain of Absence using the Ark of the Covenant. The fate of the nation rests on your shoulders, as quenching the fountain is the only way to avert a cyclical catastrophe that occurs every 29 days. Explore an open-ended world where you are free to go where you please, but be warned: the journey will not be easy. You must upgrade your stats, conjure items and magic, and survive the colorful 3D world of mysticism and danger on the Nintendo Switch™. Will you be able to uncover the source of the catastrophe and save Atla? The choice is yours.

Gunman Tales – £6.99

You’re a wild west bounty hunter on a mission to find the Legendary Lost Treasure. Along the way you will have to defeat many outlaws and retain their gold and useful items to increase your abilities so that you might survive the perils.

But there’s much more to experiencing the game than as a mere lone ranger. You can also play against up to four cowboy pardners for fantastic co-op action.

Disaster Detective Saiga: An Indescribable Mystery – £17.99

Script by KUROSHIRO, a leading author of Cthulu horror novels!

In this mystery adventure, the unluckiest detective in the universe struggles with a group of friends in a town called “Saina-machi,” where occult and mysterious incidents occur frequently.

A cinematic story unfolds as mysteries and foreshadowing intertwine, leading to an unexpected and spectacular case. ……

Fast-paced story with lots of cut-ins and illustrations!

The conversation-based storyline is filled with cut-ins and illustrations, allowing the player to enjoy the story at a brisk pace without getting bogged down.

Rô – £4.49

In this adventure, Rô has to run away from many monsters who will attack him. He must jump very skillfully to not fall into the abyss, without using guns or swords, cause Rodrigo is a different hero, a peaceful hero. The only option is dodging the enemy instead of facing it.

Scrap Games – £4.09

Choose your robot character, upgrade it and go through the next stages by defeating your enemies.

Prepare yourself and let the fight begin!!! Beat them up!!!

You choose your character out of 8 available, at the begining only two are unlocked.

The main task is to fight enemies on your way and survive through the next stages.

To defeat the enemies you may use fighting skills, all characters have different

fighting styles, but you can also use different weapons and many power ups.

You may collect currency and upgrade your character or you can buy new ones.

Railway Islands – Puzzle – £3.59

A minimalist and relaxing experience with a unique look. You are the manager of a railway line responsible for delivering resources to Islanders, residents of a group of distant islands. Create a safe path and deliver all the resources to the small towns on the islands.

Hike Valley – £4.49

Hike Valley is an relaxing open world walking simulator that’s easy on the eye and ears! Listen to the birds sing and wind blow as you make your way through the rural Valley. All of the sounds and tracks are highest possible quality & The game has been optimized to ensure you will have a great time.

Explore many unique locations and buildings set to rot by humanity a long time ago. Pack your bags and head out to the wonderful and colourful Hike in the rural areas of the world. Explore many buildings, locations, secrets and much more the mystical valley has to offer.

Ruku’s Heart Balloon – £9.89

A cute adventure story about a rabbit, Ruku, and a cat, Lish, just like in a picture book.

Make a “heart balloon” with the flower puzzle.

How far can you fly in the sky?

Kingdom Majestic – £26.99

Kingdom: New Lands builds upon the award-winning gameplay and mystery of Kingdom by introducing an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to experience and enjoy.

In Kingdom Two Crowns, players must work in the brand-new solo or co-op campaign mode to build their kingdom and secure it from the threat of the Greed. Experience new technology, units, enemies, mounts, and secrets in the next evolution of the award-winning micro strategy franchise!

Self gunsbase – £1.79

The Anomalous Locations Research Company sent you a letter to visit the Anomalous Forest and find a special radiation stone. However, you meet green creations and unravel the long-term secret of the company.

Unlock new endings and variations of the storyline.

Destroy the green creatures of Satanella.

Solve puzzles and don’t stand in one place – danger is absolutely everywhere.

Follow your own path, do not listen to anyone – otherwise he will lead you to a dead end…

Afterthought – £13.49

Navigate your way through a dream-like world and overcome excessive boss fights. Finish the levels at your own pace while enjoying the wild and uncompromissing art and soundtrack. While experimenting with different playstyles and abilities you will most likely learn to speedrun the levels with ease.

Rytmos – £13.49

Rytmos is a relaxing puzzle game, where you create music by solving maze puzzles.

Travel from planet to planet and discover new music.

Solve the puzzles on each side of the cubic planets and create small musical loops that slowly evolves into full music compositions.

Unlock 20+ musical toys and jam on top of the planet music.

Learn a bit of rare music history while playing the game.

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 – £6.19

How to rule wisely and prevent rebellion?

Where to find faithful companions?

How to survive in a fabulous kingdom full of dangers?

In the card game Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2, you have to weigh every decision not to die ahead of time! Explore the kingdom from the snowy forests of the north to the endless fields of the south and meet its inhabitants. Rule graciously but firmly, deal with traitors, and do not confuse friends with enemies. Become a great ruler or perish in the annals of history!

Lucy Dreaming – £14.99

Ride your bike around the small British town of Figgington to meet its sardonic residents. Use your map to explore every corner, from its run-down town centre to the local pub as you discover the town’s deepest, darkest secrets.

Learn techniques for dream control and enter Lucy’s mind to unlock hidden memories, discover the past and unearth the disturbing truth behind her recurring nightmares.

Along the way, you’ll need to solve a huge variety of puzzles, so pour yourself a nice cup of tea and bring your powers of observation, logic and lateral thinking.

From her dysfunctional family and the cynical Figgington townsfolk to the myriad of extraordinary characters from the depths of Lucy’s subsonscious, do you have what it takes to pacify giant crabs, interrogate old ladies, satisfy toddlers and bargain with trolls? Just don’t forget your teddy bear.

Chess Openings and Book Moves – £2.69

Learn the best chess moves and efficient chess strategies to impress all your opponents.

A fun performance guide to become a chess master.

A Fox and His Robot – £49.99

On planet Delta 7, Alpha, one of the last remaining foxes in the universe plans his escape from Bio-Prison-9. Unwittingly aided by an Artificial Intelligence, the duo breaches containment and searches to escape from the bio hazard planet. With every other Artificial Intelligence gunning for his existence, Alpha must use his wit to out-fox robots in an action adventure not too far in our future…

Green Soldiers Heroes – £17.99

The army has created a machine to regenerate the bodies of the best soldiers after a long and intense war. Due to the chemicals used, the soldiers’ skin turns green. Many of them prefer not to return to society and live exclusively for military service.

You are one of the green soldiers. Your mission is to defeat the terrorists who have taken over the desert region.

Aery – Calm Mind 3 – £9.99

Aery – Calm Mind 3 is an interactive game experience that is designed to relax your mind and soul. You jump into the role of a little bird, explore beautiful landscapes and collect magical crystals that mark certain landscapes.

Because there are no enemies or any other danger in this game you will be able to lean back and enjoy the scenery and the sensation of flying. It is a great game for relaxing and calming down after an exhausting day full of hassle.

Chess Pills – £2.49

Chess Pills is a quick-paced chess-puzzle game where you have to guess your best move in a very short time. Fortunately, you have your Magic Pills to aid you.

Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS – £6.29

Classic brick-breaking action goes bigger and bolder in Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS. In this classic arcade-style action puzzler, take the role of a twin-tailed fighter wielding a beam saber. You’ll have to strike incoming balls with precision to destroy block patterns above you, all while avoiding enemy attacks and collecting power-ups to gain the upper hand!

Across dozens of challenging stages, you’ll need to adapt to new blocks and enemy types, strategizing to clear them from the field without losing all of your hearts or running out of time! As stages are cleared, your female companions’ outfits will gradually change. If you succeed in battle, new outfits will be revealed and unlocked for viewing anytime in the powered up Dressing Room, now featuring the customizable diorama mode!

Live Factory – £13.49

Explore an underground factory hidden from eyes, filled with dangers, secrets and spatial puzzles. Use your wits and reaction to reveal all the secrets!

Excellent 3D graphics and music will immerse you in the atmosphere at their best. Responsive controls will help you to run away from trouble and make accurate jumps to the intended goal.

The Smile Alchemist – £17.99

In Polta Kolta, a town where humans and beasts live together, the young Nayc becomes an apprentice and is training hard under the famous alchemist.

His aim is to become the best alchemist in the world for a promise made with his precious friend, but a matter of great concern is worrying him…

The Smile Alchemist is an alchemist simulator containing the fun elements of character development, collection and above all not to forget alchemy!

Dream Park Story – £11.69

Throw open the gates to a magical kingdom of fun and thrills!

Create and customize your own amusement park. From humble attractions like the teacup ride or trampolines, you’ll be able to build up to bigger and better things. You can even hire mascots and hold fantastic parades!

What do your visitors like best? How can you improve? There’s no better place to check up-to-the-minute feedback than the park’s social media. Work hard, and you might attract the attention of famous online influencers!

Meg’s Monster – £12.79

Meg’s Monster is a short, story-driven JRPG with a big twist. Players control Roy, who begins the game with 99,999 HP and is virtually untouchable—but the real concern is keeping Meg safe, because if she starts crying, it’s game over for everyone. Players will have to master the unique mechanics and mini-games baked into each battle, all while protecting Meg and using her favorite toys to keep her pacified.

Over the course of their journey together, Roy and Meg will encounter a host of quirky and colorful characters, all lovingly rendered in Odencat’s trademark vibrant pixel aesthetic that makes even scary monsters look cute. There’s plenty of drama and intrigue to be found here—and even previously defeated enemies can be befriended through optional sub-events.

What begins as a relatively simple and heartwarming story about two unlikely friends ultimately expands into something much greater, as Roy and Meg slowly begin to unravel the mysteries surrounding the Underworld and themselves. The result is an emotional journey that, like any good storybook, will remain in your heart for years to come.

Next week: PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, Mato Anomalies, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, Pronty, Little Witch Nobeta, Train Life : A Railway Simulator, Colossal Cave, ONI : Road to be the Mightiest Oni, Caverns of Mars: Recharged, PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, Ib, Draw a Stickman EPIC 3, Mari & Bayu: The Road Home, Antigravity Racing, Know by heart…, Island Cities, EvilUP, Felix the Toy DX, Zapling Bygone, and Titanium Hound.