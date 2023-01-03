God of War: Ragnarok is the UK’s no.1 again

With no new releases out – One Piece Odyssey (due Jan 12th) appears to be the first retail release of 2023 – it’s no surprise to find the UK retail chart rather quiet.

There has been a slight shuffle though. God of War: Ragnarok is back at no.1, nudging FIFA 23 to #2.

At #3 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which is close to spending a resounding 300 consecutive weeks in the top 40.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped from #2 to #4. Then at #5 it’s Pokémon Violet.

Nintendo Switch Sports held onto #6, Pokémon Scarlet rises to #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-enters the top ten at #8, while Minecraft climbs to #9.

Sonic Frontiers fills in #10, down three places this week.

It seems a lot of Christmas money was spent on Switch games, as several key first-party titles have climbed the chart while Super Mario Party and Ring Fit Adventure re-enter.

A trio of recent releases are only just clinging into the top 40, meanwhile – Need for Speed Unbound, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, and The Callisto Protocol are nearing the chart’s lower end, seemingly about to make a swift exit.