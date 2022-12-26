UK top ten remains mostly frozen, while Core Crisis plummets to #30

The chilly weather has seemingly impacted the UK chart, with the top ten mostly remaining frozen this week.

This means FIFA 23 is no.1 for a second week running, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War: Ragnarok, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Violet, and Nintendo Switch Sports following behind.

At #7 it’s the return of Sonic Frontiers, up from #11. Pokémon Scarlet falls to #8, the recently discounted Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope returns at #9 – up from #14 – and then at #10 it’s the evergreen Minecraft.

The original Mario + Rabbids had a very good week, climbing from #29 to #15. We’d wager this is down to the inexpensive code-in-a-box version, which can often be found in ‘2 for £20’ deals. The same goes for the original Nickelodeon Kart Racers, which jumped from #30 to #18.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION had a rough second week, meanwhile, falling from #8 to #30. Of all the Square-Enix RPGs released recently, we had this one pegged as having the most staying power. It may even leave the top 40 entirely by next week.