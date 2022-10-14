NieR:Automata and No Man’s Sky on Switch enter UK top ten

Slightly later than usual, the UK retail chart has finally arrived. Brace yourself – we may only have a three-day wait until the next chart, assuming it goes live on Monday.

The top two positions remain unchanged, held by FIFA 23 and Splatoon 3 for a second week running. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Nintendo Switch Sports round off this week’s top five.

At #6 it’s a new entry for Square-Enix with NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition on Switch. This well-received action RPG also made #5 in the Switch chart.

Minecraft and GTA V fell to #7 and #8 (respectively.)

Then at #9 it’s another new entry – the Bandai-Namco published No Man’s Sky, again on Switch. It also took #9 in the Switch chart. Word has it this is yet another miracle Switch conversion, helping it to gain positive reviews.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus finishes off this week’s UK top ten.

The Last of Us Part 1 continues to tumble down the chart, currently at #34. The belated retail release of Stray clings in at #40, meanwhile.