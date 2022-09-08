The 1996 Strider-alike Cannon Dancer is coming to consoles next year

Not content with releasing the long-lost arcade game Clockwork Aquario, which required additional development work, ININ Games has revealed plans to release Cannon Dancer on modern consoles.

Known as Osman in the US, action platformer Cannon Dancer was first released in arcades in 1996 by Mitchell Corporation, and is heavily linked to the Strider series due to being created partly by ex-Capcom staff.

It not only has a similar Arabian-cyberpunk setting, but also a very acrobatic main character with 8-way movement.

Set in the late 21st century, you play as martial arts fighter Kirin, out to stop a sorceress known as Abdullah the Slaver. Other members of Kirin’s clan are out for revenge too. Six stages feature, with a boss at the end of each, and a psychedelic colour palette is used throughout.

This marks the first time it has seen a home release – it’s due as a digital download on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in early 2023. Modern features include a rewind tool and save states.

Strictly Limited Games is preparing limited and collector’s editions, which will include postcards, a 2023 calendar, an arcade coin, an acrylic diorama, the soundtrack, and more. Pre-orders go live 18th September.