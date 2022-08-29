Saints Row tops the UK chart while Soul Hackers 2 makes a strong showing

Despite some less-than-positive reviews, Deep Silver’s Saints Row reboot debuts at no.1 in the all-formats retail chart. The comedic crime spree also took no.1 in both the Xbox Series and PS4 charts, and #2 in the PS5 chart.

Atlus’ JRPG sequel Soul Hackers 2 put in a strong showing also, entering the all-formats chart at #11. It also took #12 in the PS4 chart, #4 in the PS5 chart, and #10 in the Xbox Series top ten.

These two were the only new entries, meaning it was a no show for Pac-Man World Re-Pac – a GAME exclusive in the UK.

With Saints Row at no.1, Horizon Forbidden West falls to #2. Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also dropped a position each, now at #3 and #4. Rounding off the top five, it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, up from #8.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus dropped two positions to #6, while Minecraft on Switch climbed to #7.

After enjoying a sales boost, Gran Turismo 7 fell two places to #8. The evergreen GTA V is at #9. Then at #10 it’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – its lowest chart position since launch.

EA’s Battlefield 2042 had a good week, presumably due to a price cut, rising from #31 to #15. Two Point Campus wasn’t as fortunate, tumbling from #14 to #38. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 continues its descent also, currently at #36.