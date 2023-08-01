Sign Up

Matt Gander

Remnant II outperforms Disney Illusion Island in UK retail chart

Oddly, The Witcher III shows up twice within the top 40.

None of last week’s new release releases were able to enter the top ten. Instead, Remnant II and Disney Illusion Island debut at #16 and #18, respectively.

The mini (mouse) Metroidvania did manage to take a respectable #8 in the Switch chart, however, sandwiching it between Animal Crossing: New Horizons and NSMB.U Deluxe.

Remnant II, published by THQ Nordic at retail, also showed up at #4 in the Xbox Series top ten and #6 in the PS5 chart.

UK retailers dropped the price of the PS5 last week, which has seen pack-in (bundled) titles resurface. These include Mortal Kombat II Ultimate at #7, Gran Turismo 7 at #21, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at #25, and Forspoken at #34. LEGO 2K Drive also returned at #40.

Oddly, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition is at #19 in the all format chart, while The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is at #20. Too many SKUs skewing the chart, there.

Back in the top ten, FIFA 23 has returned to no.1. Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #2, up from #6. Former no.1 Pikmin 4 fell to #3. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4 and #5. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga returned to #6, up from #28. Minecraft remained at #8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s GTA V.

After entering at #3 last week, The Sims 4: Horse Ranch galloped to #39.

