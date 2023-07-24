Pikmin 4 is the UK's new no.1

This week’s UK top ten features two new arrivals. One you can likely easily guess – Nintendo’s Pikmin 4 has carried itself to the top spot, dislodging the recently discounted FIFA 23. This is quite possibly the first time a Pikmin game has shot to the top of the

This week’s UK top ten features two new arrivals. One you can likely easily guess – Nintendo’s Pikmin 4 has carried itself to the top spot, dislodging the recently discounted FIFA 23. This is quite possibly the first time a Pikmin game has shot to the top of the chart – Pikmin 3 on Wii U had to settle for #2, while Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Switch took #7 at launch.

The second new entry in the top ten one we didn’t expect: EA’s The Sims 4: Horse Ranch for PC, galloping in at #3. Expansions for The Sims still perform well at retail, this being one of the few PC franchises to still gain physical releases.

FIFA 23 fell to #2 while Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped to #4. Following suit, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved down to #5

Hogwarts Legacy and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained at #6 and #7.

Minecraft climbed to #8. After enjoying a resurgence last week, Elden Ring continues to climb – now at #9. Then at #10 it’s Diablo IV, up three places.

There were no other new arrivals – meaning the PS4/PS5 version of Exoprimal was unable to make a dent in the chart.

The PS4 top 20 did see a few re-entries, though. Curiously, these were all games aimed at younger gamers, including My Friend Peppa Pig, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, and The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem. Our best guess is that they were discounted heavily somewhere.