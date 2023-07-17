Out this week: Viewfinder, Pikmin 4, Antstream Arcade, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, Punch Club 2, Sephonie, more

Over 1,300 games are out this week. No, really – the retro streaming service Antstream Arcade hits Xbox on Friday, available for £29.99 a year or £79.99 for a lifetime pass. It appears there’s a good mixture of games on the platform, varying from Lucasarts’ adventures such as Monkey Island and Day of the Tenticle, to 16-bit beat’em ups including Mortal Kombat and Fatal Fury.
The PS4 is due a double-whammy of retro classics too, with Twisted Metal and its vastly improved sequel arriving ahead of the incoming TV series.
As for games fresh and new, they don’t get much fresher than Pikmin 4. Nintendo always reinvents within their franchises, and this is no exception, adding Oatchi the rescue pup who can smash objects and carry Pikmin. New glow in the dark Pikmin also allow for new night missions.
The PlayStation formats and Switch also receive Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening, which promises an abundance of content that celebrates the franchises’ 40th anniversary. Then on PSN and Steam there’s Thunderful’s anticipated Viewfinder – a puzzler in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world. Trust us – this is more innovative than it may sound here.
Then for multiformat releases there’s the strategic battler Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition, fighter management sim Punch Club 2: Fast Forward, farming endeavour Agriculture, science-themed 3D platformer Sephonie, tactical deck builder Oaken, modern gothic tale Frank and Drake, and Kemco’s RPG Cross Tails.
Abstract adventures LISA: The Painful and LISA: The Joyful also gain re-releases.
The Xbox gains two promising Game Previews – the underground factory builder Techtonica and city-building sim The Wandering Village. Belated releases of puzzler Maquette and the cult 2D brawler Skullgirls 2nd Encore are on the agenda, with the former yet to be officially announced.
And if you want to get a head start with Remnant II, the Ultimate Edition hits the digital services on Saturday – four days ahead of next week’s launch.
This leaves us with a trio of titles brazenly inspired by Vampire Survivors. Namely, Spirit Hunter: Infinite Horde, Remedium: Sentinels, and Whispike Survivors – Sword of the Necromancer. If the PC versions are to go by, they won’t set you back more than a fiver.
New release trailers
Pikmin 4
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition
Viewfinder
Remedium: Sentinels
Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
LISA – Definitive Edition
Techtonica
The Wandering Village
Sephonie
Agriculture
Spirit Hunter: Infinite Horde
Oaken
Frank and Drake
Cross Tails
Syzygy: The Power Of The Eclipse
Whispike Survivors: Sword of the Necromancer
IceLine
New multiformat releases
- Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
- Sephonie
- Remnant II – Ultimate Edition
- REMEDIUM: Sentinels
- Agriculture
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition
- Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde
- Oaken
- Frank and Drake
- Cross Tails
- The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame
New on PSN
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening
- Viewfinder
- Twisted Metal
- Twisted Metal 2
- Killsquad
- Syzygy: The Power of the Eclipse
- Gravity Crash
- The Spirit and the Mouse
- BAD DREAMS
- Whispike Survivors – Sword of the Necromancer
- MetaDude
New on Xbox Store
- Antstream Arcade
- IceLine
- Maquette
- Insomnis
- Techtonica (Game Preview)
- The Wandering Village (Game Preview)
- Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance
- Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Pikmin 4
Next week: Remnant II, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, Disney Illusion Island, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, Mr. Run and Jump, and Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel.