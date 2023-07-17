Out this week: Viewfinder, Pikmin 4, Antstream Arcade, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, Punch Club 2, Sephonie, more

Over 1,300 games are out this week. No, really – the retro streaming service Antstream Arcade hits Xbox on Friday, available for £29.99 a year or £79.99 for a lifetime pass. It appears there’s a good mixture of games on the platform, varying from Lucasarts’ adventures such

Over 1,300 games are out this week. No, really – the retro streaming service Antstream Arcade hits Xbox on Friday, available for £29.99 a year or £79.99 for a lifetime pass. It appears there’s a good mixture of games on the platform, varying from Lucasarts’ adventures such as Monkey Island and Day of the Tenticle, to 16-bit beat’em ups including Mortal Kombat and Fatal Fury.

The PS4 is due a double-whammy of retro classics too, with Twisted Metal and its vastly improved sequel arriving ahead of the incoming TV series.

As for games fresh and new, they don’t get much fresher than Pikmin 4. Nintendo always reinvents within their franchises, and this is no exception, adding Oatchi the rescue pup who can smash objects and carry Pikmin. New glow in the dark Pikmin also allow for new night missions.

The PlayStation formats and Switch also receive Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening, which promises an abundance of content that celebrates the franchises’ 40th anniversary. Then on PSN and Steam there’s Thunderful’s anticipated Viewfinder – a puzzler in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world. Trust us – this is more innovative than it may sound here.

Then for multiformat releases there’s the strategic battler Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition, fighter management sim Punch Club 2: Fast Forward, farming endeavour Agriculture, science-themed 3D platformer Sephonie, tactical deck builder Oaken, modern gothic tale Frank and Drake, and Kemco’s RPG Cross Tails.

Abstract adventures LISA: The Painful and LISA: The Joyful also gain re-releases.

The Xbox gains two promising Game Previews – the underground factory builder Techtonica and city-building sim The Wandering Village. Belated releases of puzzler Maquette and the cult 2D brawler Skullgirls 2nd Encore are on the agenda, with the former yet to be officially announced.

And if you want to get a head start with Remnant II, the Ultimate Edition hits the digital services on Saturday – four days ahead of next week’s launch.

This leaves us with a trio of titles brazenly inspired by Vampire Survivors. Namely, Spirit Hunter: Infinite Horde, Remedium: Sentinels, and Whispike Survivors – Sword of the Necromancer. If the PC versions are to go by, they won’t set you back more than a fiver.

New release trailers

Pikmin 4

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition

Viewfinder

Remedium: Sentinels

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward

LISA – Definitive Edition

Techtonica

The Wandering Village

Sephonie

Agriculture

Spirit Hunter: Infinite Horde

Oaken

Frank and Drake

Cross Tails

Syzygy: The Power Of The Eclipse

Whispike Survivors: Sword of the Necromancer

IceLine

New multiformat releases

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward

Sephonie

Remnant II – Ultimate Edition

REMEDIUM: Sentinels

Agriculture

LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition

LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde

Oaken

Frank and Drake

Cross Tails

The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame

New on PSN

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening

Viewfinder

Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal 2

Killsquad

Syzygy: The Power of the Eclipse

Gravity Crash

The Spirit and the Mouse

BAD DREAMS

Whispike Survivors – Sword of the Necromancer

MetaDude

New on Xbox Store

Antstream Arcade

IceLine

Maquette

Insomnis

Techtonica (Game Preview)

The Wandering Village (Game Preview)

Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance

Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Pikmin 4

Next week: Remnant II, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, Disney Illusion Island, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, Mr. Run and Jump, and Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel.