Out this week: Remnant II, Double Dragon Gaiden, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, Disney Illusion Land, more

2017’s Double Dragon IV, which sported NES-style sprites, was universally panned by critics. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why Arc System Works have handed the reigns to Secret Base for the next installment. In addition to a long list of playable characters, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons sees the long-running series enter into the modern era with rogue-like elements, including the chance to choose the order levels are played.
Double Dragon Gaiden is joined by a few other anticipated releases. The Gearbox published Souls-like shooter Remnant II gives the chance to play solo or with two others as you explore the depths of the unknown, now with a more refined mix of ranged and melee combat. Reviews went live last week and were mostly positive, resulting in a 78% Metacritic score.
“If you’re a fan of the first game or want a new third-person shooter with tons of replayability thanks to randomized levels and dungeons, this game is the right choice for you,” said Twinfinite.
After a hiatus, Telltale are back with the sci-fi adventure The Expanse: A Telltale Series. It looks like they’re going ‘all in’ with the deep space setting, promising ship scavenging, pirate battling, zero-gravity missions, and even a mutiny. The first episode launches on July 27th with future episodes every two weeks thereafter.
Then on Switch there’s the side-scrolling co-op platformer Disney Illusion Land, from the creators of 2020’s above average Battletoads reboot. It’s available both digitally and physically for £34.99.
Peculiarly, the sci-fi shooter High On Life launched yesterday (yes, on a Sunday) on PSN. We quite enjoyed the Xbox version, although it obviously helps if you’re a Rick & Morty fan as it’s rife with the same humour.
Other new releases include the colourful 3D platformer Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, party brawler PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, Atari’s Mr. Run and Jump, and the first-person shooter throwback Demonic Supremacy.
F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition also lets eager petrolheads get a head start, arriving a few days ahead of the standard version.
Next week: F1 Manager, Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, Sclash, Potata: fairy flower, Venba, The Red Exile – Survival Horror, and Adore.