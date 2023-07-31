Out this week: F1 Manager 2023, Oceanhorn 2, Adore, Venba, The Red Exile, Sclash, more

It’s easy to forget that Frontier is behind the F1 Manager series, rather than EA and Codemasters. The home of Elite is about to take the starting grid once more with F1 Manager 2023, promising 23 races, six F1 sprint events, and new circuits including the Las Vegas strip.

Another sequel launching this week is Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. Released on Switch in 2020, it’s now about to embark on PlayStation and Xbox formats. The story takes place 1,000 years before the first game and sees two new characters, Trin and robot Gen, join your quest to defeat a dark army. Footage suggests an intriguing indie take on GameCube/Wii-era Zelda games.

Then there’s Adore, a top-down creature capturing action game originating from Brazil. Once mythical creatures have been captured, they then fight by your side. The PC version gained a positive reception back in 2020.

Potata: fairy flower comes to PS5 and Xbox Series too. It’s a 2D platformer with a slight puzzle game slant, featuring softly drawn visuals. We quite enjoyed the Xbox One version, again released in 2020.

Incidentally, the rest of this week’s new releases are all indie titles. We can expect the Indian cooking game Venba, survival horror The Red Exile – featuring an AI controlled killer – the hand-drawn samurai slasher Sclash, faux JRPG Astralojia Season 1, the tactical battler Ultimate General: Gettysburg, and an Xbox release of the Vampire Survivors alike Whispike Survivors.

Switch owners can also bag physical copies of Gimmick Special Edition and Akai Katana Shin this week, while eShop releases include the photography sim Flutter Away, action platformer Tiny Thor, and the monster brawler GigaBash.

New release trailers

Venba

There is No Light

Arcade Archives GROWL

New multiformat releases

Death Becomes You

BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted

New on PSN

Farworld Pioneers

The Helper

Skateboard Drifting Simulator with Maxwell Cat: The Game

New on Xbox Store

Night Reverie

Roads of Time 2

Save Koch

Sapu

Strange Horticulture

WildTrax Racing

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Gimmick Special Edition

Akai Katana Shin

Next week: Atlas Fallen, Gord, Bright Lights of Svetlov, WrestleQuest, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Fluffy Milo, LEGEND BOWL, The Dragoness: Command of the Flame, Sven – completely screwed, Firefighter Simulator 911 : Car Fire Truck Driver, Running Fable, Tower of Fantasy, and Zombie Soup.