Re-Volt review

Retro re-releases usually feature an imaginative new subtitle or, at the very least, brand themselves as a remaster in the title. The more astute of you will have already noticed that isn’t the case for this re-release. What we have here is merely the 1999 PC version of Re-Volt optimised for modern consoles, so to call it something like Re-Volt Remastered or Re-Volt Re-Energised would be highly misleading. At around half the price of a typical remaster or remake, the £7.99 price tag doesn’t exactly suggest this is a greatly improved version either. Unless you’ve set unrealistic expectations, H2 Interactive definitely aren’t trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes here.

How you remember this racer, originally released by Acclaim, likely depends on the system you played it on. Dreamcast and PC owners got a zippy, arcade-like experience, with those versions also being the slickest visually. For PC owners especially, its similar weapon selection made it a good alternative to the kart racers found on consoles. On N64, it was known as one of the system’s better racers, with the four-player mode being a highlight. Pity those who only had access to the PS1 release: like Acclaim’s own Shadow Man on that platform, it arrived in rough shape. Regardless of format, though, critics agreed that the handling model was spot-on. This wasn’t another kart racer – it was an RC racer, with sensitive steering and vehicles prone to flipping and sliding uncontrollably after collisions.

To reiterate, this re-release is presented just as it was at the time, resulting in a UI that’s dated but functional and visuals that remain untouched. The only adjustments made are that three weapons can now be carried, rather than just one, and there’s a new optional mini map. Explore the settings and you’ll find a few graphical options – such as an FPS counter (seemingly stuck at 59fps) and the ability to alter the draw distance – which I’m confident in saying aren’t new additions. They were here all along. The same goes for the concept art gallery: it’s something you’d expect in a modern-day re-release, yet I’m sure it was present in the original. Forward thinking from Acclaim Teesside, there.

As there are no save states and no rewind tool, you’re going to have to beat this one the old-fashioned way, retrying races if you finish below third place. Aside from those requiring additional keyboard inputs, cheats from the PC version are still functional. These allow you to unlock a bunch of novelty vehicles, including a UFO and a shopping trolley, and access every track immediately.

From the main menu, you’re able to jump into a single race, take part in a tournament – with four cups available, each granting three continues – access the local split-screen multiplayer mode, try either the time trial mode or the practice mode, or mess around in the stunt park – which has twenty stars to find and collect. Only rookie vehicles are available initially, with amateur and pro vehicles unlocking later. There’s a progress table, too, which shows which cups you’re yet to beat. As for difficulty modes, these are linked to the handling model, which can be adjusted to alter the physics, theoretically making it harder to crash. Rookie mode is also slightly slower.

The game remains surprisingly challenging, which is perhaps why the number of weapons you can carry has been increased. You’ll need to get used to the way vehicles feel, learn the track layouts, and make good use of weapons – which include oil spills, bouncing water balloons, and fireworks. Deceptive track design keeps you on edge: the supermarket has a slippery frozen floor to traverse, while the outdoor track has bouncing basketballs to avoid. I would even go so far as to say that luck is required to qualify. Sometimes you’ll get hit by a weapon, flip through the air and land safely, while other times, you’ll be flipped backwards and struggle to catch up with the pack. Going from 1st place to 5th or 6th in the blink of an eye isn’t uncommon. A certain tight circular tunnel became my nemesis, guaranteed to cause carnage if the CPU starts offloading weapons while inside.

Re-Volt definitely comes from the era when games were made purposely difficult so that they’d take weeks to beat, rather than days. You can always take a breather at the stunt park, though, or practise tracks individually. Don’t mistake this for a casual Mario Kart 64-style racer, as it isn’t afraid to send you to the back of the pack within the final moments of a race. But while frustration will doubtless arise at some point, this is still quite a fun little racer. It’s speedy, the weapon set feels reasonably well balanced, the real-world tracks are remarkably varied, and there are plenty of vehicles to experiment with.

When it comes to nostalgia, the music overshadows the visuals, with its extremely ’90s mixture of Eurodance and trance. It’s pretty drab to look at, largely due to smudgy and washed-out textures, yet it isn’t entirely without merit: vehicles have a pleasing metallic sheen, while the firework weapon uses an eye-catching particle effect. A toy shop is used for the front end, which is pretty endearing, with a few neat touches. Look carefully and you may spot one of Acclaim’s late ’90s flops in a distant bargain bin.

Re-Volt is a faithful re-release because, well, this is the original. Not much at all has been changed, and our blessings here are small, such as the inexpensive price point and the fact that H2 Interactive chose to re-release the PC version, which was known at the time for being the most advanced. It’s a shame that H2 didn’t see the value in reworking it fully, as it lacks the quality-of-life improvements we’ve come to expect, which might have helped it appeal to a new audience of modern-day RC racer enthusiasts. The unforgiving difficulty will be off-putting for younger gamers, especially those who aren’t interested in learning and mastering a game fully.

If you’re a staunch believer that Re-Volt is a classic and has long deserved a re-release, this is a no-brainer. From looks to sounds, things are exactly the way they lingered in your mind, hazy memories notwithstanding. If you’re expecting it to offer a bunch of modern features similar to an Aspyr or Atari re-release, either set your expectations low or forget it altogether. It succeeds at preserving a piece of Acclaim’s history but doesn’t go much beyond that.

Re-Volt is out now digitally on PS5 and Switch. A limited physical edition for Nintendo Switch is also available to order through the H2 Edition online store. Original game by Acclaim Teesside.