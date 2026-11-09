Zelda: Ocarina of Time becomes the UK’s fastest selling physical release of 2026 so far

Reports claim that the Switch 2’s Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is performing incredibly well commercially. Chris Dring, from The Games Business, states that not only can it claim the biggest UK physical launch of 2026 (beating Resident Evil: Requiem, EA Sports FC 27, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4) but it’s also the second biggest Zelda launch in the UK to date behind Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s the UK’s no.1 this week in the retail chart, unsurprisingly. But with GTA 6 just around the corner, it may not hold the record of being the year’s fastest selling new physical release for long. It’ll also be interesting to see if it becomes an evergreen seller like Breath of the Wild, or perform similarly to Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Zelda: Link’s Awakening, slowly descending the top 40 before vanishing a few months after launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and EA Sports FC 27 shifted to #2 and #3. Then at #4 it’s Mario Kart World, suggesting Ocarina of Time gave the Switch 2 a modest sales boost last week.

Nintendo Switch Sports did however fall to #5. After making a surprise top ten reappearance last week, Onimusha: Way of the Sword continues to rise, now at #6. It’s also no.1 on PC.

Minecraft fell to #7 after enjoying a brief resurgence. 2024’s Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem makes a surprise return at #8, while also topping the Switch chart. It’s our understanding that a couple of online retailers throw it in for free with the purchase of a Switch.

Another new release can be found at #9: Atari’s Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered. It’s also in at #5 in the PS5 chart.

Resident Evil: Requiem rounds-off this week’s all formats top ten. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival and Final Fantasy Resonance both exited, meanwhile, with the latter falling to #24.

Two other new faces can be found in the top 40. Stellar Blade Complete Edition on Switch 2 debuted at #12, while K-POP Rising – Dream to Shine from Microids took #30 – along with #9 in the Switch chart, outselling Animal Crossing: New Horizons (at #10) last week.

Then in the Xbox Series chart, RuneScape: Dragonwilds turned up at #8.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 continues to hold no.1 in the PS5 and Xbox Series charts, while Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition rose to no.1 on PS4. Continuing the theme, GTA V is no.1 on Xbox One. The crime caper currently totals 624 weeks in the chart, having never left since launching.