Out this week: TANUKI: Pon’s Summer, Warhammer Survivors, Shrek 2, Sonic Pico Park, Football Manager 27, more

There’s still plenty to play this month: the number of indies, retro re-releases, and AA titles hasn’t changed all that much. We’ve seen fewer big-budget titles certainly, almost solely due to GTA 6, but we defy anyone who says there’s nothing to play at the moment.

This week brings us SEGA’s Football Manager 27 for PC – which appears to be going down well with fans with an 82% Metacritic, compared to last year’s 68% – and Football Manager 27 Console for PS5 and Xbox Series, which boasts fully customisable controller mapping and smarter navigation.

Staying with SEGA, there’s Sonic Pico Park. This is a bite-sized cooperative experience with tiny pixel art characters, based on the puzzle series Pico Park. Don’t let the diminutive visuals put you off, as critics claim it’s a treat. “Sonic Pico Park is a step up for the iconic puzzle-platformer. It adds a sense of style and quick-thinking that only Sonic could bring to Pico Park while giving an element of chaos not entirely new to Sonic, but elevated through the humor of Pico Park,” said Dual Shockers.

We’re also in for not one but two anticipated titles starring raccoons. Well, a tanuki is a Japanese equivalent, at least. TANUKI: Pon’s Summer is a polished looking adventure that involves delivering mail on a BMX, with larger parcels requiring out of the box thinking. Hopefully not literally, mind. RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition couldn’t be more different – it’s an arcade coin pusher roguelike deckbuilder, which should prove addictive.

From raccoons to penguins. Prinny Party: Going Overboard! is a multiplayer party game with a co-op element, seeing players team up to take down bosses. Early reviews suggest we’re in for a fun time. “Prinny Party: Going Overboard! presents a hyper-specific gameplay formula that combines strategy RPG gameplay within a co-op board game so not everyone will click with it but those who do will have an absolutely wonderful time powering-up their characters, dood,” was Video Chum’s verdict.

Also due out are Warhammer Survivors – developed by Auroch Digital (Warhammer: Boltgun) in partnership with Vampire Survivors creator poncle – the low poly DOOM 3 inspired shooter DERELIKT, Mindscape’s casual narrative-driven adventure Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature, farming/creature raising hybrid Ova Magica, narrative mystery Hope in the City, wild west set turn based battler Hard West 2, and Hazard Levels – a 1–4 player physics-driven co-op survival horror set underneath a British pub.

There’s Thronefall, too – a minimalist RTS where most actions require a single button press, be it commanding troops or upgrading bases.

Then over on the Switch 2 there’s Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy – which adds 72 new challenges and microphone support – and a belated release of the acclaimed RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. Both are due digitally and at retail.

Announced just a few weeks ago, Shrek 2 Remastered is out Tuesday, featuring online play, cheats, and a photo mode. It’s priced a little higher than past releases from Aspyr, which may be its downfall. Retro fans might be interested in Barbie Rewind as well, coming from Atari and Digital Eclipse. It features 16 games released between 1991 and 2007, including the unreleased Barbie: Vacation Adventure. It’ll be interesting to see if critics can find a diamond in the rough here – Barbie games on the likes of the PS1 and GBA never reviewed well in the magazines of the era.

New release trailers

Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy (Switch 2)



Football Manager 27

Sonic Pico Park



Warhammer Survivors

Prinny Party: Going Overboard!



Ova Magica

TANUKI: Pon’s Summer

RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition



Shrek 2 Remastered

Derelikt



Hope in the City

Thronefall

Barbie Rewind

Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature



Hazard Levels

Hard West 2

QUTAS67 – Qubic Ultimate Tap Adventure Simulator 2067

New multiformat releases

Football Manager 27 Console

TANUKI: Pon’s Summer

Ova Magica

Sonic Pico Park

Warhammer Survivors

Shrek 2 Remastered

TANUKI: Pon’s Summer

Thronefall

Barbie Rewind

Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature

Hazard Levels

a pet shop after dark

Skygrid Courier

RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition

DERELIKT

QUTAS67 – Qubic Ultimate Tap Adventure Simulator 2067

Hozy

BOMBANANA!

Supermarket – Tidy Up!

Weed Supermarket Simulator

House Cleaner Simulator

Leaf Blower Co.

Mr Sticky’s Ragdoll Launch

Fakin It XL

Hard West 2

Ski Jumping World Cup

New on PSN

Prinny Party: Going Overboard

Deadly Stakes

Draw It, Human!

New on Xbox Store

Hope in the City

Captain Coco: Treasure Island (Xbox Series)

Last Pirates: Die Together (Game Preview)

Mr Toilet

Autobahn Police Simulator 4

Hidden Squirrels (Xbox Series)

Hoop Shoot

Banker Simulator

Cat Simulator

DONGDA Gangster

Dungeon Bricker

Menes: The Chainbreaker

Savoury Cascade

Croc’s World 5

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy (Switch 2)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Switch 2)

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition [Code in a Box] (Switch 2)

Just Dance: Decades of Hits [Code in a Box] (Switch 2)

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf – Kindred Spirits Edition [Code in a Box] (Switch 2)

Barbie Rewind

Starsand Island

Deathless: The Hero Quest

Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted: Muchi Muchi More Edition

Next week: Grand Theft Auto VI, Unicorn Academy: Island of Magic, Moonlight Peaks, Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator, Duck Side of the Moon, Dark Rail, The House of Tesla: Definitive Edition, and My Life: Safari Vet.