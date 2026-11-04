Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Stella Blade, and Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters hit the Switch 2

The N64’s Zelda: Ocarina of Time has always been a special game, boasting spectacle and near-flawless design. While later Zelda releases expanded greatly on the formula, even as soon as Majora’s Mask, Link’s first foray into 3D remains impressive in so many areas, from its dungeon designs to its playful nature. The N64 managed to plod along until 2001, yet this release from 1998 remained its magnum opus.

Echoing this are reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2. It’s an allegedly safe remake, not adding all that much new outside of slicker presentation and gyro-aiming, but it continues to impress today through its design ethos. The Metacritic score sits at a lofty 96%, including top marks from dozens of outlets, and no reviews lower than 8/10 to speak of. The word “stunning” can be found peppered throughout reviews, while criticisms are minor.

“The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a lavish remake of the original action-RPG for the Switch 2 with gorgeous visuals and some quality-of-life adjustments. It feels like a lovely update, along with some embellishments to add additional life and opportunities to some areas from the original,” was Siliconera’s verdict.

Rather than push back releases to give Ocarina of Time breathing room, a handful of publishers are looking to capitalise on the new wave of Switch 2 owners it’ll presumably lure, with a trio of new titles standing out in particular.

Just in time for Godzilla Day comes Godzilla Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, which sees the GameCube cult classic gain a new coat of paint through original developer Pipeworks and publisher Atari. It adds online play, greatly improved visuals, and a new unlock system. Reception has been positive, although some critics claim it did ideally need more tweaks, as it shows its age in places.

“Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered is a satisfyingly faithful update to a beloved Kaiju brawler. It’s simple and fun, with local and online multiplayer keeping you around for the long haul despite a wafer-thin single-player experience. Now if we could just get a remaster of Save The Earth and Unleashed,” said Nintendo Life.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy also gains a second shot at success on Switch 2. While the 2021 original wasn’t a sales juggernaut, it’s looked upon favourably, becoming a cult classic of sorts. This new ‘Encore Edition’ adds a new set of outfits, and, well, that seems to be it. It reportedly has a few technical issues, but they aren’t anything egregious, unable to spoil things.

Vooks had this to say: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Encore Edition takes an already great game and gives you a great way to play it. This intergalactic space adventure is full of action, heart and a good amount of goofy fun. Outside of some minor performance hiccups, being able to play this game so well in Switch 2 handheld mode is great. Even if we aren’t lucky enough to get a sequel, this game is a definite highlight for the Guardians.”

Then there’s Stellar Blade Complete Edition – the 2024 sci-fi hack ‘n slash that was published on PS5 by Sony themselves, going on to achieve critical and commercial success. Again, this Switch 2 version has a few compromises, but they aren’t the kind that let the package slide.

“The Switch 2 version of Stellar Blade is competent but struggles to hit the same heights as the original. With its steady framerate, the game runs extremely well both docked and handheld. While it’s incredible that Shift Up has managed to get the game working on Nintendo’s latest hardware, some compromises have been made. Animations dip at a distance and the game isn’t as responsive as the original. It may not be the best version of the game, but it remains a worthwhile option for those who want to experience EVE’s adventure on the go, said COG Connected. With the Metacritic score sitting at 81%, you can’t go far wrong with this version.

This week also sees the release of CRYMELIGHT – an anime infused roguelike inspired by Alice in Wonderland – compendium Hasbro Games Junior Collection for both Switch systems, a double whammy of Let’s Sing ABBA and Let’s Sing 2027, isometric action RPG Kingdom of Night, and the trend chasing K-Pop Rising – Dream to Shine.

Retro fans meanwhile may want to check out this week’s Arcade and Console Archives games, both of which are Taito classics: the 1987 shooter EXZISUS and the Famicom version of ELEVATOR ACTION. EXZISUS’ arrival seems to be generating a buzz on social media and was announced further in advance than most Arcade Archives titles, as if to get the ‘red carpet’ treatment.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

Stellar Blade Complete Edition – £54.99 (Switch 2)

Engage in fast, stylish combat as you carve your way through the ruins of Earth. Master fluid attack combos, unlock powerful new abilities and weapon upgrades, and face intense boss encounters that will test both your reflexes and strategy.

Discover a stunning post-apocalyptic Earth brought to life through breathtaking science fiction environments. From desolate city ruins to mysterious landscapes, every location blends beauty and horror in unforgettable ways.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition – £35.99 (Switch 2)

Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord leading the unpredictable Guardians from one explosion of chaos to the next. You got this. Probably.

The Encore Edition is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and includes a new set of outfits for Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot. Dressed in 1980s glam rock threads, the Guardians are ready to bring down the house. Literally.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – £49.99 (Switch 2)

Discover an adventure for the ages in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, for Nintendo Switch 2. Featuring reimagined visuals, a refreshed soundtrack and modernised gameplay, this classic quest has been remade for a whole new era.

Guided by destiny, Link sets out on a heroic journey that spans the land of Hyrule and unfolds across two different eras. Experience this timeless tale and its vibrant characters brought to life through new dialogue and fully voiced cutscenes.

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered – £26.75 (Switch 2)

The ultimate kaiju arena brawler is back, completely remastered. From Atari and original developer, Pipeworks, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered updates the 2002 fighter with enhanced visuals and quality of life improvements. Choose your monster and battle it out with a range of brutal attacks through 8 locations, each with day and night variations. Battle through real-world cities, Monster Island, and the alien Mothership. Face off against your friends in local co-op or new online multiplayer.

Hasbro Games Junior Collection – £24.99 (Switch 2)

Hasbro Games Junior Collection – £24.99

Get ready for a big, colourful game night full of laughs, surprises, and “just one more turn!” moments! This collection brings 3 classic junior board games to life in one exciting video game made for kids and families.

Race around the board in Monopoly Jr., where every dice roll can help you grab cool places, collect money, and become the last player standing. Put on your detective hat in Cluedo Jr. as you search for clues, cross off suspects, and solve the case before anyone else! Then jump into The Game of Life Jr., spin the spinner, drive your car along the path, and collect stars as you go.

Let’s Sing ABBA – £36.99 (Switch 2)

Sing your heart out with USB Microphones or via your smartphone with the Let’s Sing Companion app.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dancing Queen and the great return of ABBA.

Party solo or with your friends to some of your favourite classics from the band’s repertoire! Choose from a collection of 32 ABBA classics and perform them in 7 different game modes.

Turn your living room into a stage and let the lights find you!

Let’s Sing 2027

Let’s Sing 2027 (Switch 2)

Grab the mic—or your smartphone—and get ready to shine! Let’s Sing 2027 transforms any occasion into a musical celebration with a brand-new playlist of chart-toppers and classics from around the world. Sing solo for high scores or team up with friends and family for unforgettable duets and group performances.

Tarot Tokens – £7.00

Tarot Tokens is a strategic tile game inspired by the Fools journey through the major arcana of the tarot. Placing Tarot Tokens crafts your journey from four key aspects of the major arcana of the tarot: family, morals, conflict, hope.

Cat-Astrophy – £14.99

Cat-Astrophy is a fast-paced, challenging space action roguelite: its Star Cursor system and evolving modules force you to adapt your build and playstyle in every run, generating chaotic combat and precise jumps. The game delivers constant tension and rewards both improvisation and technical mastery.

Next of Kin: Epiphany – £8.99

Step into the world of “Next of Kin: Epiphany,” where you become private detective Dennis Monroe, a relentless investigator driven to catch the infamous “Epiphany Killer,” a shadowy figure who has haunted the city for over twenty years. Every clue draws you closer to the truth, but danger lurks behind every revelation.

In the thrilling conclusion to the “Next of Kin” trilogy, you’ll explore atmospheric locations, interrogate suspects with the powerful new “Expose” system, and unravel the chilling truth behind the notorious “Epiphany Killer”.

K-Pop Rising – Dream to Shine – £28.99

Together with your best friend Nova, you’ve always dreamed of making your mark in the world of K-Pop… Now it’s time to shine! Throw yourself into the race for fame and let your talent sparkle, from the practice rooms to the stage!

Create a group that reflects who you are and, together, set out to conquer the world’s biggest stages. Take inspiration from your idols and grow your fan community on social media!

The Slormancer – £21.99

The Slormancer is an epic 2D Action-RPG Dungeon Crawling game following a band of outcasts on their fight against hordes of enemies led by The Slormancer! Play as a Mighty Knight, a Fierce Huntress or a Mischievous Mage, master hundreds of abilities and ancestral powers, gear up, fight for the reputation of your kind and prove your value to the realm.

Kingdom of Night – £17.99

Kingdom of Night is an 80s-inspired isometric action RPG where coming-of-age drama meets cosmic horror.

When a satanic cult unleashes the ancient evil Baphomet on the small town of Miami, Arizona, high school student John must fight through a night of demonic chaos to rescue his friends before the town is lost forever.

Faraway – £7.99

Faraway is an endless procedurally generated, mastery-driven arcade game about a shooting star that creates constellations to stay alive.

Chivalware – £9.09 (Switch 2)

You are a Disk Knight — a legendary warrior who wields weapon disks!

The kingdom calls on you to slay its King, driven mad by power and years of isolation.

But as you carve your way toward the castle, strange glitches suggest something deeper is at play…

CRYMELIGHT – £17.75 (Switch 2)

A roguelike action game in which you venture out into Wonderland, ruled by the Queen, while battling to the death against her forces.

An innocent girl who wields sin to fight in the land of the dead.

Next week: Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy, Warhammer Survivors, RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition, TANUKI: Pon’s Summer, Prinny Party: Going Overboard, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Moomin: Midsummer Madness, and Whirlight – No Time To Trip.