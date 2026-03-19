Rushing Beat X, Shadow Tactics, Starship Troopers, Ghost Master, Moto Rush Reborn, and Machine Gun Fury hit the Switch

The Switch 2 sees a flurry of new releases this week, some of which haven’t gained much traction in the press. So, let’s change that, at least by a modicum.

Coming from leftfield are the colourful light-gun party package BANG! BANG! BANDITS, top-down roguelite Royal Revolt Survivors, the surreal open-world RPG Dread Delusion – which gained mostly positive reviews on PC back in 2024 – and the first-person co-op squad shooter Deadzone: Rogue, which also has randomised elements and went down well on Steam.

Then, slightly more famed, are Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – a top-down stealth adventure that gained critical praise back in 2016 – retro style FPS Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War, beat’em up revival Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers – linked to the SNES’ infamous Rival Turf – and a native release of the pretty good Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun currently has an 83% Metacritic, including a handful of 9/10s. “ With mouse mode, improved loading times, and solid performance to boot, there’s precious little to criticise with this all-timer,” said Nintendo Life.

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War is garnering a positive reception too, although there are reports of it being short. This comes from the studio behind Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, giving an idea of what to expect. “Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War delivers chaotic bug-splatting action with satisfying old-school FPS gameplay, huge maps, and plenty of fan service for the cult sci-fi franchise,” claimed Monster Vine.

There’s plenty in store for the original Switch. New titles include the tower defense RPG Defending Camelot, Arc System’s gorilla starring card-based survival game Goritaire, underground mining sim DigDigDrill, comical adventure Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime, the traffic weaving Moto Rush Reborn, top-down Commando/Ikari Warriors alike Machine Gun Fury, spooky PS2/Xbox era strategic game remaster Ghost Master: Resurrection, and Headcannon’s experimental physics-based platformer RUBATO – which mixes pixel art with low-poly PS1 models. Will it be too experimental for its own good? We’ll have to wait and see.

This week’s EGGCONSOLE release sees the return of 1985’s HYDLIDE for the MSX2, while the latest Arcade Archive’s re-release is Konami’s into-the-screen shooter Devastators from 1988.

Next week is looking incredibly busy for new releases, including the return of Virtual Fighter 5, NiS America’s new action RPG Etrange Overlord, a Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Arc System’s intriguing shooter DAMON and BABY, plus a double whammy of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection and Marvel Maximum Collection. Say it with me, folks: “Welcome to die!”

New Switch eShop releases

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – £32.49 – Switch 2

Shadow Tactics is a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period.

Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact.

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! – £22.49 – Switch 2

Join General Johnny Rico and Major Samantha “Sammy” Dietz, as they showcase the latest official game from FedDev, state-sponsored software developer of the United Citizen Federation. This is Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

You’ll witness humanity’s noble efforts to safeguard the galaxy first hand. Wield the diverse and unique Mobile Infantry arsenal to burn, dismember and cripple the Arachnid threat in first-person, high-action warfare through the eyes of Sammy.

The Arachnid menace has spread far from their home planet of Klendathu, invading human territory across the galaxy. Once inspiring colonies of human beauty, ingenuity and collaboration, now lie torn apart by the merciless and unprovoked Bug threat.

BANG! BANG! BANDITS Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £32.39

BANG! BANG! BANDITS – £29.69 – Switch

BANG! BANG! BANDITS, the party-style gun shooting game that the whole family can enjoy, is now available as the Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition!

Set in a bright and pop world with simple controls anyone can master, this title has been further powered up by the performance of the Nintendo Switch 2.

With new support for GameShare, you can now easily play together not only with those nearby but also with people far away. Furthermore, the visuals have evolved to be even more beautiful and vivid! Enjoy an even more thrilling gameplay experience on a high-impact screen with silky-smooth motion.

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers – £17.99 – Switch 2

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers consists of nine thrilling stages. You’ll brawl through shopping malls, slums, subways, and laboratories, each packed with enemies eager to take you down. But that’s not all; the adventure is also packed with exciting side missions to keep you on your toes. As you progress through the story, unlock more playable characters to master. Plus, Rushing Beat X supports epic two-player co-op, so grab a friend and double the fun!

Royal Revolt Survivors – £6.99 – Switch 2

Royal Revolt Survivors delivers fast-paced top-down roguelite action fused with addictive survivor-style combat and massive replayability. Defend your kingdom against relentless waves of enemies and fight to survive run after run.

Choose from iconic Warriors, each with unique abilities and playstyles. Battle across dynamic arenas filled with escalating threats, surprises, and ever-changing conditions that demand quick thinking and smart builds.

Face the chaos alone or team up in intense co-op action for up to four players to push further together and reclaim your kingdom.

Dread Delusion – £15.49 – Switch 2

Explore floating islands under a strange sky in a hand-crafted open world.

The world is broken. Its surface seethes with an undead curse, while humanity clings to flying continents in the sky. From mushroom forests to undead mausoleums, strange places and people await you. But will you find a way to heal this world – or seek power and profit for yourself?

Dangers lurk at every turn, but fighting is never the only option.

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club – £34.99 – Switch 2

Join Snoopy and the gang in an all-new mystery adventure packed with charm, clever puzzles, and heartwarming friendships! Step into Snoopy’s paws and detective hat as you explore the town, solve challenging cases, and uncover hidden secrets—with help from the lovable Peanuts gang.

Whether you’re investigating strange happenings at the school, chasing clues through the forest, each case is filled with brain-teasing challenges and unexpected surprises. Build your own team of four from familiar friends such as Peppermint Patty, Lucy, Marcie, Schroeder, Franklin and others—each bringing their own special skills to the case.

Deadzone: Rogue – £19.99 – Switch 2

Adventure on your own, or conquer the ship in a co-op squad of up to 3 players. Mark enemies for focused fire, synchronize grenade strikes, and storm enemies with overwhelming force. Adjust difficulty levels for each mission to match your mood, from a more laid-back adventure experience all the way to nightmare mode.

Ghost Master: Resurrection

Terrorise the unsuspecting citizens of Gravenville across 11 fully reimagined locations, from eerie asylums and military compounds to chaotic frat houses and heavily guarded police stations. All included Core Edition. The Core Edition also features two brand-new DLCs included with the base game!

Machine Gun Fury – £5.39

On a bold and potentially dangerous mission to revive the classic Arcade military shooter. Fully loaded with addictive top-down and side-scrolling run-and-gun gameplay, pixel-perfect 2D graphics, explosive SID soundtrack and massive destruction! Fight on foot and in heavily armed vehicles.

Moto Rush Reborn – £11.69

Rip through retro-futuristic Tokyo highways in a demonic pursuit of speed and power! Lane split through heavy traffic and dominate tracks filled with obstacles on an action-packed mission to overcome possession. Uncover the truth behind your curse through scattered collectible manga pages. Are you fast enough to outrun your demons?

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime – £12.49

This story revolves around the frog-hopping tactical battler Frogtime. Collect, buy and trade frogs and use them to build an unbeatable roster.

Embark on a quest to defeat the local bully, and get sidetracked – play music, infiltrate a beehive (disguised as a bee), and maybe get in a sled race with a vampire.

Fully voice acted by us and our friends but also features a number of surprising special guests.

Grab your toadbag, count those cocoduds, and explore a gently absurd world where everything is resolved with frog battles.

Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron – £17.99

Accept hair-raising missions to destroy enemy bases while avoiding getting shot down by the hail of bullets!

Choose over 30 different aircraft and fly dozens of missions to knock down enemy Zeppelins and observation balloons while dodging enemy aircraft! Go on reconnaissance missions to photograph enemy movements and bring back accurate pictures for your bombers. Strafe enemy positions while supporting your troops on the ground!

Opus Magnum: Complete Edition – £22.50

Master the intricate, physical machinery of the transmutation engine— the alchemical engineer’s most advanced tool— and use it to create vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more.

Hailed as the most promising alchemist of his generation, Anataeus Vaya has just accepted a position as Head Alchemist of House Van Tassen, the oldest and richest of the city’s ancient Houses. But dangers lurk behind the family’s opulent facade, and alchemy alone may not solve every problem.

Let’s Freeze Some Penguins – £10.00

Northern Bear is crawling with penguins! The Emperor Penguin is moving his minions north of the arctic circle, and it’s up to Walnut the Walrus and Noklas the Narwhal to freeze them in their tracks! Use Walnut’s Walrus Wind to freeze penguins into ice-blocks. Use the ice-blocks to build new paths, stairs, and bridges! This simple concept is the foundation of a whole adventure of puzzling predicaments.

Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Träumerei – £29.99

This is a fully voiced adventure game featuring a story-driven experience combined with a training system that lets you guide Sekai on her path to becoming a top virtual idol.

Depending on how you train her, Sekai’s growth, goals, and ultimately her destiny will change, leading to multiple possible endings.

Letters to Arralla – £14.89

The best part of delivering mail? You can open every single letter and look through everyone’s business! Whilst in the real world this is a crime, on Arralla Isle it’s perfectly acceptable, and even encouraged!

At the Arralla Isle Deliberry service, you’ll have to solve where each letter goes through pictograms drawn on each envelope – and they’re not always obvious!

Learn of the island residents’ interpersonal problems through reading their mail – they will need your help to resolve them! Meet big booty cutie fruits like grouchy glassblowers, silly scientists, and deliver seriously creepy letters to an ominous house on a hill…

DigDigDrill – £8.99

DigDigDrill is a mining, ore-collecting, and drill-customization simulation game where you carve out the underground world step-by-step at your own pace.

Dig, collect, and grow stronger. This is the definitive edition of “steady progress” mining that you won’t be able to put down!

Goritaire – £3.64

Where did gorillas come from? What are gorillas? Where are gorillas going? A single-player game of gorillas— That is GORITIA! Fill the jungle with gorillas!

Expand the gorilla habitat by growing the troop while ensuring a steady supply of bananas. To achieve victory, seven or more gorillas must be aligned on the ground. However, if any gorilla is left without food, defeat follows—marking the total collapse of the troop.

Defending Camelot – £8.99

Defending Camelot is a tower defense RPG where you’ll take the role of King Arthur and strategically deploy your troops to fend off waves of menacing fiends. Choose from cards representing each unit type, placing archers and warriors of various classes on the battlefield to meet the threat head-on, while farmers and other support units earn coins to purchase more units or deploy magic to strengthen units’ defenses.

Battle through a robust story campaign or test your skills with Endless mode! Visit the barracks to train troops or acquire new unit types from the shop, thus expanding your tactical options as battles get bigger and more challenging. Can you restore peace to King Arthur’s domain?

HestiaFort – £2.70

In this game, you will avoid the red ball and aim for the blue circle.

Run and fly through stages to reach the goal.

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE MSX2 – £5.39

Originally released by T&E SOFT in 1985, this title is a classic action RPG. Players take control of the brave youth, Jim, on a quest to recover lost jewels, defeat the demon Varalys, and restore peace to Fairyland.

As its contemporary label “Active RPG” suggests, action is the heart of the gameplay. Players battle monsters by switching between attack and defense modes and bumping Jim directly into enemies.

Defeating monsters earns experience points, which allows Jim to level up and grow stronger. When Jim is injured, his health will automatically recover by resting on plains or other safe terrain.

GET FIT – Men’s Fitness – £9.99

Build your personal training schedule across weeks or months, earn rewards for staying consistent, and watch your strength and endurance grow. Each trainer brings unique energy, voice, and encouragement to help you stay motivated.

Kuky Adventure – £4.49

Help Kuky, a curious character who gets lost in the Candy World and must travel through colourful environments to find the way back home. Along the journey, collect candies and face strange sugar-made enemies such as marshmallows, cookies, and other living, dangerous sweets.

Blastoids – £3.99

This is a fast-paced couch co-op action game for 1 to 4 players, built for old-school living room fun. Play solo or with friends, clear enemy-packed stages, and experiment with wild power-ups and game modes that keep every match fresh.

Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzles – £7.99

Master Detective: Mystery Deduction — A Thrilling Suspense Case-Solving Mystery Game is a detective game where you tap on “suspicious spots” in illustrations based on the given clues to solve each case.

Testimonies from victims, scattered evidence, suspicious behavior…

Can you see through it all?

NO-SKIN – £5.99

Face the horrors that the house hides behind every corner and discover who the No-Skin Man truly is.

RUBATO – £16.75

The year is 12,012. Multiquadrillionaire monopoly “GSSAI CO.” has been in power of the universe for centuries after a world-ending bioweapon was unleashed onto the masses. And now? The solar system has been destroyed by unknown celestial forces. A weapons development program run by the Earth subsidiary of “GSSAI CO.” is fast progressing. And the world’s denizens are disappearing.

Next week: Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, The Midnight Walk, Etrange Overlord, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, Marvel Maximum Collection, Ariana and the Elder Codex, GRIDbeat, Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate, DAMON and BABY, Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey, Mad Games Tycoon 2, Chico’s Rebound, Devil Jam, SHINONOME ABYSS The Maiden Exorcist, The Knights of the Cross, Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom, Volontés, Cards lie, Otome Daoshi , Clover Reset, Mystic Explorer, Grimoire Groves, Journey to the Void, Just Deserts, Homicipher, ChildStory, and Moonlight in Garland.