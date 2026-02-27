PS1 shooter ’70s Robot Anime: Geppy-X’ set to stomp onto modern systems

Bliss Brain has rummaged around the PS1’s back catalogue and plucked 70s Robot Anime: Geppy-X from a dusty box marked import oddities.

This anime mech-starring shooter was released only in Japan, spanning four PS1 discs due to having over 8,000 hand-drawn animation frames within its animated cut-scenes. It’s now set to grace modern systems (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch and Steam) for the first time worldwide, launching 16th July.

Geppy-X obtained a cult status thanks to being billed as ‘an anime that you play’ complete with intros, commercial breaks and new episode previews. The animated scenes have been upscaled and will still run at 24fps. Music and vocal work will remain identical to the 1999 version, with talent from top anime actors and composers.

This shooter’s difficulty will remain unchanged, said to be similar to an arcade game of that era, yet will be made more palatable for today’s audiences by including a rewind tool, rapid fire options, and quick saves. CRT filters are another new addition, along with six modes, including a boss rush.

The draw in this shooter is the ability to switch between three stances: Balanced Precision, Speed Unleashed, and High-risk Power. Your controllable mech gains an upgrade (refresh) around the midway point too.

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X Hi-Res Remastered Edition is definitely quite the mouthful. Hopefully, there’s plenty of intense shooting action to sink your teeth into as well. We’ll find out in July.