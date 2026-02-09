Nioh 3 beats DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined in UK chart battle

The timing must have been right for a new Nioh, as Koei Tecmo’s Nioh 3 – a PS5/PC exclusive – has managed to enter the UK physical chart at #3, beating the multiformat DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined.

Square-Enix’s RPG revival had to settle for #4. It also showed up at #7 in the Switch chart, #3 in the PS5 top ten, and #5 in the Xbox Series chart. Nioh 3 is, of course, the PS5’s no.1 this week.

There was one other new release in the top 40: Bandai Namco’s brawler My Hero Academia: All’s Justice at #27. It took #10 in the PS5 top ten, and #7 in the Xbox Series chart.

Back in the all formats top 40, EA Sports FC 26 managed to reclaim the top spot. The sports sim is also no.1 on PS4 and Xbox Series, incidentally. Mario Kart World dropped to #2, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons fell to #5.

Making way for the new releases, Pokemon Legends: Z-A moved down to #6, Minecraft (which is no.1 in the Switch chart this week) fell to #7, GTA V dropped to #8, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tumbled to #9, and then at #10 for a second week running it’s Donkey Kong Bananza.

Monster Hunter Wilds and Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon both re-entered the top 20, presumably due to price cuts, while at the lower end of the chart PGA Tour 2K25 and the mech battler Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion returned. Again, this is likely due to price drops.

We aren’t without a 3DS chart either, which comprises of three NiS America RPGs. This includes 2017’s Culdcept Revolt, a new iteration of which was revealed during last week’s Nintendo Direct. Funny, that.