Code Vein II entered the UK retail chart at #9

Despite skipping the Switch 2, Bandai Namco’s newest action RPG Code Vein II managed to enter the UK retail (physical) chart at #9. It also debuted at #3 in the PS5 chart, and at #2 on Xbox Series. In fact, it outsold Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on both formats last week. Not bad going considering review scores were mixed.

Square-Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – which recently launched on Switch 2 – fell from #2 to #17 in the all formats chart during its second week on sale. That isn’t the worst drop-off we’ve seen of late, mind.

Mario Kart World remains the UK’s no.1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed to #2, Pokémon Legends: Z-A took #3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4, and then at #5 it’s GTA V – its highest chart position for a while.

Minecraft stays put at #6, Ghost of Yotei re-entered the top ten at #7 (up from #22), Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 bounced back at #8, then at #10 it’s Donkey Kong Bananza. This means Nintendo has seven games in the top ten this week.

In the single format charts, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is no.1 on PC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rules the roost on Switch, GTA V returns to no.1 on PS5, Dark Souls Trilogy is the PS4’s no.1, 2024’s EA Sports FC 25 continues to dominate the Xbox Series chart, while LEGO The Incredibles makes a surprise return at no.1 on Xbox One.

GfK managed to compile a new 3DS chart too, featuring Metroid: Samus Returns at no.1, followed by The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, Pokemon Y, and Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers. We haven’t seen a full 3DS top ten since May 2024, and even that appeared to be an outlier.