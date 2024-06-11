Experience a bug’s life in Empire of the Ants

Parisian publisher Microids is taking a break from European comic book licenses to bring us the visually impressive Empire of the Ants. Well, technically this is based on an existing property, inspired by a novel of the same name.

Set in the Fontainebleau Forest, located in France, it’s an RTS in which you control an ant leading a colony to new pastures. You’ll need to rebuild a new home, protect it from outsiders, and conquer new territories. All the while, the seasons change, impacting mobility.

To survive you’ll need to forge alliances with other species. Allies include red ants that can attack, aphids that heal, and beetles that can shield swarms from acid. Together they must overcome termites, firebugs, and praying mantises. Slugs, butterflies, dragonflies and other species can often be observed, bringing the forest to life.

Tutorials will be on hand to help newcomers gain familiarity, while RTS diehards can alter the scalable difficulty level and introduce advanced mechanics.

This unconventional adventure has a November 7th release date for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.