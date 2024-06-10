Starfield storms the UK charts thanks to a hefty price cut

This week’s UK retail chart is mostly unchanged, with three titles in the top ten staying put. This includes the no.1, meaning Hogwarts Legacy secures yet another week at the top of the chart.

In fact, the most noteworthy occurrence is Starfield re-entering the top 40 at #11. This appears to be due to retailer GAME dropping the price to a mere £12 as a weekend deal. Consequently, it also takes no.1 in the Xbox Series top ten.

EA Sports FC 24 moved up to #2 this week, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door dropped to #3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swung to #4, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to #5.

Recent release F1 24 fell to #6. Positions #7 and #8 are unchanged, held by Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Minecraft. GTA V rose to #9, and then at #10 it’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Over in the Switch chart, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door holds onto no.1. GfK has published a 3DS chart this week too – merely a top nine – in which 2012’s New Art Academy is no.1, no doubt selling dozens of copies. We jest, although it likely isn’t far off that amount. It could even be less.