Digital Eclipse are taking the Power Rangers back to the 16-bit era

Retro specialists Digital Eclipse are taking the Power Rangers back to their roots with a 16-bit style scrolling beat’em up that appears visually similar to the SNES tie-ins.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind has a new storyline intended to please fans, with a newly resurrected Robo-Rita teaming up with a past version of herself to rewrite the past.

It’ll mix in a few different genres for variety – with the trailer showing off third-person shooting and racing stages. Five rangers can battle at once, locally and online.

We can also expect a “high energy” soundtrack to match the fast-paced action.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is coming to all formats later this year, ready to celebrate 30 years of the franchise. It’ll be part of the Hasbro Retro Arcade banner, which will likely include the upcoming GI Joe scrolling brawler.