Who remembers movie tie-ins? Willy’s Wonderland – The Game is out next week

Originally released on mobiles – and now no longer available to download – Willy’s Wonderland – The Game comes to consoles and PC next week in a revised fashion.

Based on the 2021 movie starring Nicolas Cage, this tardy tie-in takes the form of a 2.5D scrolling beat’em up with two playable characters (The Janitor and Liv) and local co-op play.

The Janitor and Liv are up against Willy and his animatronics henchmen: Tito Turtle, Siren Sara, Arty Alligator, and Cammy Chameleon.

If Willy’s Wonderland – The Game looks a little familiar, it might be because it’s from the studio behind WarDogs: Red’s Return – a similar looking scrolling beat’em up that we deemed worthy of a 6/10 back in 2021.

Developed by Mito Games and published by QUByte Interactive, Willy’s Wonderland – The Game is set to launch June 13th on all formats.