PS1-style horror platformer The Sirena Expedition is coming to Switch

After making a splash on Steam last October, indie underwater horror adventure The Sirena Expedition is coming to Switch this August.

Taking the form of a 2.5D puzzle platformer with PS1-style visuals, you play as a deep-sea diver exploring an underwater facility in search of answers. Dialogue is fully voiced, and it also has a unique soundtrack intended to create a tense atmosphere.

Developer Giraffe Cat claims this murky mystery will only take an hour of your time, although if you return you may find a few secrets.

User reviews for the Steam version were ‘very positive’ – the visuals have been praised for their authentic nature, and the twist ending is reportedly one you won’t see coming.

Scotland-based Ant Workshop are behind this Switch version – a studio with a long list of console conversions to their name. Look out for it on the Switch eShop on 16th August.