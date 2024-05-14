Sea of Stars’ belated retail release managed to enter the UK top ten

The ever popular EA Sports FC 24 has managed to return to the UK physical chart’s top spot this week, while also claiming no.1 in the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series charts. The Switch version saw a sales boost too, driving it from #12 to #3.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition was last week’s unlikely no.1, falling only one position to #2 this week. Hogwarts Legacy climbed from #8 to #3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #4, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder rose to #5.

Minecraft took #6, The Witcher III: Complete Edition re-entered the top ten at #7 (up from #17), and the recently discounted WWE 2K24 took a tumble to #8. The Sims 4: For Rent entered at #9, and then at #10 it’s the belated retail release of Sea of Stars.

Published by IAM8BIT at retail, Sea of Stars became a critical and commercial hit when it launched late last year. We imagine many have been eager to add a physical copy of this RPG to their collection.

Making way, Sony’s Stellar Blade exited the top ten. The risqué hack ‘n slash was at #2 last week but now finds itself at #13. Unlucky for Sony.