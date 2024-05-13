Out this week: Morbid: The Lords of Ire, Braid Anniversary Edition, PO’ed: Definitive Edition, Athenian Rhapsody, more

Originally due in April, Braid Anniversary Edition was pushed back until this week to give it breathing space. The cult puzzle platformer, with its novel time rewinding mechanic, has been given a lick of paint and now features new puzzles, along with a 15-hour developer commentary. Look out for it on 14th May.

Proving just how busy the digital storefronts are currently, the developers behind the side-scrolling The Rogue Prince of Persia – from the co-developers of Dead Cells – have taken a leaf out of Jonathan Blow’s book and delayed their title too. Not because of Braid, but rather because of the immense popularity of Hades II on Steam. A new release date should be revealed this week.

Joining Braid on the digital platforms this week are Morbid: The Lords of Ire – a fully fledged hack ‘n slash RPG sequel to the far simpler isometric Morbid: The Seven Acolytes – 2064: Read Only Memories’ follow-up Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, Nightdive’s 3DO first-person shooter revival PO’ed: Definitive Edition, and the cartoony comedic RPG Athenian Rhapsody.

Then there’s the turn-based dungeon crawler The Land Beneath Us, the arcade style score-chaser slasher Musashi vs Cthulhu, a belated PS4 and Switch release of the faux ‘90s FPS Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer, Mindscape’s four-player mini-game package Pool Party, accomplished looking PSVR2 shooter Stride: Fates, and Sometimes You’s retro-style platformer Awesome Pea 3 – now in colour!

THQ Nordic’s kung-fu fable Biomutant also makes a tardy Switch appearance, due both on the eShop and at retail. It’ll be interesting to see how it fares on Switch, both critically and in terms of performance. Some reviewers weren’t too kind on the PS4/Xbox version.

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Morbid: The Lords of Ire

PO’ed: Definitive Edition

Biomutant (Switch)

Stride: Fates

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

The Land Beneath Us

Pool Party

Musashi vs Cthulhu

Electronics Puzzle Lab

Athenian Rhapsody

Awesome Pea 3

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Morbid: The Lords of Ire

PO’ed: Definitive Edition

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER

The Land Beneath Us

Musashi vs Cthulhu

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

Electronics Puzzle Lab

Outbreak The Fedora Files What Lydia Knows

Athenian Rhapsody

Awesome Pea 3

FoxyRush

Claws & Feathers 3

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer

Pool Party

Ice Crush 10.000 BC

STRIDE: Fates

Sweetest Monster

Turbo Dash Kart 2024 Racing

Chip and Charge

Ziggy

Please Fix The Road

Time Trap: Hidden Objects Remastered

Not Not – A Brain Buster

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics

Anime Studio Story

The Ramen Sensei

Biomutant

Slave Zero X

Pool Party

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

Next week: Hellblade II, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, System Shock, Paper Trail, XDefiant, Survive on Raft, Doug’s Nightmare, Ultra Foodmess 2, Hauntii, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye, and Paper Dash – City Hustle.