Little Kitty, Big City, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, ANIMAL WELL, Rainbow Cotton, 1000xRESIST, and Gift hit the Switch

This week has wound up far busier than anticipated, with a resounding 21 new releases hitting the Xbox alone. Over on the Switch eShop things are busier still, and that’s without taking shovelware into consideration.

Promising new releases include the cutesy exploration based free-roaming adventure Little Kitty, Big City, Bigmode’s debut title Animal Well – with an animal-filled pixel art labyrinth to dive into – the quirky cartoon-like sinking cruise ship survival platformer Gift, 64 player maze battle royale PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, real-time planet management sim Imagine Earth, and the abstract time shifting narrative adventure 1000xRESIST.

Dreamcast shooter revival Rainbow Cotton, harking back to the space year 2000, is also out this week. Nintendo Life chalked up a 7/10: “It’s a fun, at times spectacular, novelty adventure in the Cotton universe, that can occasionally feel confusing and cluttered. Stick with it, though, and an enjoyable and genuinely charming rail shooter bubbles to the surface.”

Reviews of Playtonic Friends’ CorpoNation: The Sorting Process are starting to stack up too, with this being a meta-commentary on corporate empires. It’s based around purposely repetitive sample sorting, with shady secrets soon coming to light. The PC version gained mostly positive reviews, along with comparisons to Papers, Please.

Then there’s The Night of the Rabbit, a puzzle-filled adventure game from Daedalic that’s running late – the PC version originally launched in 2013. Don’t let this put you off though, as this storybook tale is apparently well worth experiencing.

Other releases include a re-release of Nihon Falcom’s1989 RPG WANDERERS FROM Ys, eastasiasoft’s nightmarish platformer The Prisoner of the Night, sports compendium Summer Games Challenge, and the friendship testing party package Pummel Party.

New Switch eShop releases

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs – £17.99

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is an online-only PAC-MAN eating competition! Eat your way through multiple interconnected mazes using Power Pellets and a variety of Power Items to chomp the GHOSTS and opponent PAC-MAN players! Be the last PAC standing at the end of each match in this 64-player Battle Royale to be the Chomp Champ!

1000xRESIST – £16.75

The three time IGF award nominated 1000xRESIST is a thrilling sci-fi adventure. 1000 years in the future, humanity is all but extinguished and a disease spread by an alien occupation keeps the survivors underground. You are Watcher. You dutifully fulfil your purpose in service of the ALLMOTHER, until the day you learn a shocking secret that changes everything.

1000 years later, Iris has birthed a new society consisting exclusively of her own clones.

She calls them Sisters. They call her the ALLMOTHER. They live safe in the Orchard, an underground bunker, whilst Iris wages war on the Occupants.

But all is not well. Your closest sister, Fixer, comes to you with a dangerous revelation. You have been lied to. The ALLMOTHER is not what she claims to be. After Fixer is executed for treason, it falls to you to discover the truth.

Little Kitty, Big City – £22.49

Will you make your way home or will you explore what the big city has to offer first? I mean, getting home is obviously your main priority. Obviously. Well, it’s one of your priorities. Maybe more of a guideline… It’s definitely on your To-Do list somewhere! But first? Exploration!

ANIMAL WELL – £20.99

Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well’s secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight.

Rainbow Cotton – £17.99

Cotton, the legendary witch is back, and this time in 3D!

Get ready for this formerly Japanese exclusive cute ‘em up gem to be “reconjured”.

ININ and Success have teamed up once again to bring you a massively improved – and for the first time worldwide – re-release of Rainbow Cotton.

Originally released in 2000 on Sega’s Dreamcast, Rainbow Cotton takes you on an arcade-inspired journey through a number of fantastically designed, enchanting stages: from a cozy moonlit town draped in Christmas lights, through a mysterious sunken forest, all the way to a magical castle above the clouds. Clothed in charming 3D graphics these levels include massive bosses as well as alternative routes to explore, guaranteeing high replay value.

Zombie Survival: The Walking Pandemic – £4.49

In a world ravaged by a relentless zombie pandemic, civilization as we knew it has collapsed and the few remaining survivors are trapped in an existence fraught with constant danger. In this apocalyptic scenario, a group of 6 strangers with diverse abilities and pasts are forced to join forces. These survivors, from a young doctor to a hardened ex-military man, find some hope in each other’s company as they make their way through ruined cities and desolate landscapes.

Coconut Farm 3D – £8.99

Coconut Farm 3D: Embark on a thrilling farmyard adventure where classic arcade excitement meets charm! Navigate through a vivid 3D world as you help our lovable farm animals — a courageous cow, a cheeky rooster, a cunning cat, and a playful pig — clear each level of coconuts.

As you progress, you’ll encounter a quirky cast of monsters, including spectral ghosts, menacing werewolves, and lumbering zombies. These foes will do their best to hinder your progress. Thankfully, you’re equipped with powerful upgrades to turn the tide against them. Use these power-ups wisely to outsmart the monsters, or dodge them with skillful maneuvering when you’re not powered up.

The Night of the Rabbit – £16.99

Story-driven exploration/adventure: The Night of the Rabbit was conceived, written and designed by Matthias Kempke, who believes that games design is all about creating new worlds to be explored by players.

Multi-layered story: It starts out in a light-hearted and funny way, but soon shifts to a dramatic and thought-provoking tone over the 20 hours of gameplay.

Original character and world design: The animal people who populate the game were originally developed in short stories written by the game creator; these stories are included as the in-game bonuses.

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process – £12.99

With the credits that you earn, you can shop, game and pay your bills on time. Rogue workers may try to entice you into betraying your beloved employer, but we know you’ll give 110%.

Experience a linear dystopian narrative, in which you will work as a Lab Technician for a corporately-owned state. Your job is to organise a mysterious collection of genetic samples and remain a model employee, in spite of the rebellious rogue workers that are trying to recruit you. The glorious CorpoNation is counting on you to work diligently and put your money back into the economy.

Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms – £13.99

Long ago, the twin kingdoms destroyed each other in war. The White Kingdom was rebuilt with magic, but the Black Kingdom is still cursed – dark clouds envelop the sky, and dangerous vines destroy fields and houses. The noble Queen Mariette in the White Castle looks after her own subjects, but also supports the suffering inhabitants of the dark land. During your dangerous journey you will meet the inhabitants of both the White and Black Kingdoms. It won’t be immediately clear who is really trustworthy. The boundaries between good and evil, magic and technology, and black and white will begin to blur, and the fate of the two kingdoms – and your son’s life – will be in your hands. Will you work with the most unexpected allies? Will you stop the evil and solve the mystery of the royal blood?

EGGCONSOLE WANDERERS FROM Ys PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

This is an action RPG released in Japan by Nihon Falcom in 1989. The subtitle ‘WANDERERS FROM Ys’ marks this installment as an ambitious project that incorporates new elements. The perspective has shifted from a ‘half-top view’ to a ‘side view,’ and the method of attack has changed from physical collisions to swinging a sword, allowing for a variety of actions.

Furthermore, magic serves merely as a complement to combat and the outcome of battles relies on the player’s skill. Adol’s growth can be seen as a testament to one’s own improvement.

Of course, the concept of the Ys series as “RPGs enjoyable for everyone” remains intact. Alongside its engaging storyline, the game features beautiful background visuals with “multi-scrolling” and lively music, making it a finely crafted masterpiece down to the smallest details.

Kinduo 2 – Frostbite – £4.99

Kinduo 2 is a local co-op game where two elemental friends with unique abilities need to help each other to overcome obstacles!

Create blocks of ice, burn or melt things, and combine your skills to create plants in this cute and colorful co-op game!

Each character has their unique skill which makes the game more challenging and fun.

Can you solve these difficult puzzles?

Hotel Hustle – £9.89

Welcome to the most bustling place in the world. Important notice: no, you can’t hide the bell from the guests. Yes, they will keep ringing it. Your role here will be to take care of the hotel and attend to guests and all their needs for the duration of their stay.

QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ – £15.99

“Machina” is the world’s first android to pass the Turing Test. She’s attracted worldwide attention for her human-like qualities though there’s still some part of her that is not fully complete which shows that she still has room to grow. Incidentally, she is also dressed like a maid.

At the suggestion of his colleague, Dr. Hiro Koshino ends up taking Machina home and has her work as a maid. As Machina continues to learn and grow through her interactions with Hiro, he also begins to develop certain feelings towards her…

An android heroine and the genius hermit. This is a story of pure love where the two learn to grow together, overcome fate and find happiness.

Hand in Hand – £10.99

Hand In Hand is a 2D split screen puzzle platformer, where the player can control two characters at once, or two players can play in co-op mode on one device.

Roman City Tycoon – £8.99

Craft your empire. Establish your settlement amidst sprawling landscapes, where forests whisper secrets and quarries yield treasures untold. Embrace the art of cultivation, nurturing livestock, harvesting crops, and crafting fine wines to nourish and sustain your populace. Elevate your structures, weaving a tapestry of architectural marvels, while aqueducts weave threads of life-giving water through your burgeoning domain. Welcome denizens from all walks of life, from artisans to carpenters, or mold them into formidable legions to safeguard your realm against the barbarian tide as towers and walls rise to defend your burgeoning city.

Devil Girl – £23.99

The characters are brought to life using the E-mote animation system.

When they breathe, wink, or speak, it all looks very realistic.

Additionally, the game features Japanese voice acting.

King Of Pyramid Thieves – £3.99

The aim is to loot valuable gold and priceless gems from an enigmatic Egyptian Pyramid, guarded by the infuriated Pharaoh. With over 70 intricate levels to navigate, you will face numerous challenges and unravel ancient secrets in your quest to reign supreme.

Imagine Earth – £22.49

Imagine Earth is a real-time planet simulation and a build up strategy game. Your job as a space colony manager is to explore and populate distant planets. Build up thriving and profitable colonies on a global scale and trade resources and goods into space.

Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 – £2.00

Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 is a 2D side-scrolling action game.

Explore a dream world inhabited by various creatures.

You can transform yourself into a cat, a rabbit, a penguin, a dog, and many other animals.

Clear all the stages to complete the big picture.

The Prisoner of the Night – £13.49

Nartide is a sweet girl who lived with her parents in a big house until, ignoring her mother’s advice, she slept without a blanket’s protection. That night, the cold wind of the night, called Cruviana, came in through the window and took little Nartide as her prisoner. Stuck in an eternal night, Nartide must find the light of her life and then search for a way home.

The Prisoner of the Night is a side-scrolling action platformer presented in nightmarish 2.5D style, where the lovely girl Nartide must survive terrible monsters and traps in the darkest, scariest night of her life. Prepare to guide little Nartide through 159 insane and terrifying stages, where every step could lead to a painful death!

Battle Minesweeper Online – £3.59

Battle Minesweeper Online is a real-time online battle game that you can easily enjoy.

Recognition, logical thinking, judgment, reaction speed, and luck are tested.

Summer Games Challenge – £17.99

Get off the sofa and onto the winner’s podium – participate in the action-packed summer games! Competitions in swimming, shooting, light and heavy athletics are on the agenda. Demonstrate team spirit and push yourself to peak sporting performance!

LET’S THROOOW! Street Basketball Simulator – £4.99

Your goal is simple: throw the ball into the basket. But don’t let the simplicity fool you! With each level, the difficulty will increase, requiring more and more accuracy and skill from you. Test your skills on various stages, each of which presents a unique set of obstacles. As you progress through the game, your skill will increase and you will be able to perform increasingly difficult shots.

Vampire: Darkness Falls – £4.99

Step into the hidden depths of modern society where vampires govern the night in “Darkness Falls,” an immersive blend of visual novel and decision making game. Navigate a world where the supernatural lives beside the ordinary, a world that only comes alive once the sun sets.

In “Darkness Falls,” you are a newly awakened vampire, thrust into a complex hierarchy of ancient vampire clans, each with its own rules and ambitions. Your survival hinges on maintaining the delicate balance between your human sensibilities and the beast within. As you navigate this dark society, your choices will shape your path and determine your fate.

Pummel Party – £13.29

Pummel friends or AI using a wide array of absurd items in the board mode and compete to destroy friendships in the entertaining collection of minigames

Play how you want. Pummel Party allows 1 to 8 players to compete both online or locally on the same screen. Whether it’s online, or in person, it’s all the same friendship ruining fun.

Gift – £20.99

An old man wakes up and finds himself on a luxury cruise ship.

He encounters passengers that he feels nostalgic about for various reasons as he attempts to escape from the sinking ship.

This is an action game in which the player aims to escape from a giant ship before it sinks into the sea.

The tilt and water level of the ship are constantly changing, so the situation varies dramatically even in the same location depending on the timing.

Next week: Biomutant, PO’ed: Definitive Edition, Morbid: The Lords of Ire, Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution, Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior, ATHENIAN RHAPSODY, Braid Anniversary Edition, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, Sweetest Monster, Eternal Light, Undercat, Astroblaze, The Land Beneath Us, Mars Farming 2034, Arcadia: Colony, Awesome Pea 3, Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer, Please Fix The Road, Mutant Express, Monster Outbreak, Overmorrow, Sling Puzzle: Golf Master, Pool Party, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, UNDEMON, Internet Generation, Musashi vs Cthulhu, and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.