Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition features 13 games and is out in July

The remainder of Nintendo’s 2024 slate is still under wraps. Still, we can at least pencil in one first-party release for July – Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, based on the infamous 1990 competition that ran throughout the US.

Sounding like an expanded version of NES Remix, this speed-running focused compendium will offer 150 bite-sized challenges from 13 NES games including Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Ice Climber, Kirby, Kid Icarus, Balloon Fight, Excitebike, and Metroid.

World Championship Mode will let you compare best times with other players across the world, while Party Mode lets up to eight players duke it out locally. Five weekly challenges will also feature with online leaderboards. The Switch NES controller will be supported, just for extra authenticity.

New players can become acquainted with the classics via a new auto-rewind tool.

The eShop reveals a £24.99 price tag. Additionally, My Nintendo Store will be stocking a deluxe set with a gold replica NES cartridge, 13 art cards, five pin badges, and a physical game cart. Stock appears to be limited, with the package being ‘invite only’ currently.