Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition tops the UK retail chart while Endless Ocean Luminous enters at #10

Well, we certainly couldn’t predict this week’s UK chart topper. A price cut to around £30 has helped Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, originally released in December 2023, claim no.1 in the boxed retail chart.

Stella Blade, last week’s no.1, drops to #2 while EA Sports FC 24 rises from #12 to #3.

Sonic Superstars is another charging up the chart due to a price cut – the mascot platformer was available for a mere £12 on Amazon last week. That’s back in at #4, up from #29.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell from #2 to #5. WWE 2K24 climbed one position to #6, Super Mario Bros. Wonder moved down to #7, Hogwarts Legacy dropped three places to #8, Minecraft descended to #9, and then at #10 it’s Nintendo’s new release Endless Ocean Luminous. The deep sea diving sim also took #4 in the Switch chart.

Princess Peach: Showtime exited the all formats top ten, meanwhile, falling to #11.

Top Spin 2K25 had a rough second week on sale, plummeting to #23. SAND LAND, TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes weren’t as fortunate, leaving the top 40 entirely.

For those curious, the 3DS top ten was reduced to a top eight this week. And there’s a “new” number one in the form of LEGO Friends. Shall we make the 3DS chart a regular thing? It can’t have much time left – a few weeks back, chart purveyors GfK was only able to muster a top four.