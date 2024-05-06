Out this week: PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, Animal Well, Gift, INDIKA, Little Kitty, Big City, Brocula, Rainbow Cotton, more

It’s a bank holiday here in the UK, but it seems no publishers have thought to capitalise on the long weekend. The first bunch of new releases roll out on Wednesday, opening the floodgates for a wave of new indies – it’s a busier week than anticipated with 21 new games on Xbox alone.
We can expect PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs – which sees 64 players hop from maze to maze in a bid to be the last Pac standing – SEGA Dreamcast cutesy shooter revival Rainbow Cotton, low-fi PSone style survival horror Crow Country, nightmarish 2.5D platformer The Prisoner of the Night, the competent looking Tennis Elbow 4, and Brocula – a chilled adventure that sees Dracula wake in the modern world and take on part time jobs in a city.
Then from Dunkey’s new publishing foray Big Mode comes Animal Well, an aurally smoothing adventure set in a world filled with curious pixel art creatures – some cuter than others. That’s due on PS Plus Extra at launch. Then over on Game Pass, there’s the multiformat Little Kitty, Big City, which clearly aims to repeat the critical and commercial success of Untitled Goose Game.
INDIKA – involving a nun linked with a demon, and described as ‘interactive cinema’ – is one the press was able review ahead of release. Review scores were generally positive, gaining praise for its thought-provoking nature. “Indika is one of the most surreal games we’ve ever played. And while it’s short, it’s easy for us to recommended thanks to its dark and unpredictable story and thoughtful, engaging puzzles,” said GameSpew.
Other releases include Gift – which entail escaping a sinking ship – Playtonic’s dystopian organisational sim CorpoNation: The Sorting Process, promising 2D platformer Farlands Journey, a belated Xbox release of the Paraguay-set horror adventure THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid, and WW2 Rebuilder – which involves rebuilding Europe after WWII. The clue was in the title.
New release trailers
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs
Little Kitty, Big City
Animal Well
The Prisoner of the Night
Rainbow Cotton
Crow Country
INDIKA
CorpoNation: The Sorting Process
Imagine Earth
Tennis Elbow 4
Brocula
I Am Your President
Farlands Journey
THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid
New multiformat releases
- PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs
- Rainbow Cotton
- Crow Country
- The Prisoner of the Night
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Gift
- INDIKA
- CorpoNation: The Sorting Process
- Kinduo 2 – Frostbite
- Paper Flight – Future Battles
New on PSN
- Animal Well
- My Incubi Harem
- Summer Games Challenge
- Imagine Earth
- Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA
- Save Me Mr. Tako: Definitive Edition
- Outbreak The Fedora Files What Lydia Knows
New on Xbox Store
- I Am Your President
- Lesson Learned: Cult of the Elizabeth
- MIDNIGHT Remastered
- Prison of Illusion
- Tennis Elbow 4
- Brocula
- 15in1 Solitaire
- Aquarium Designer
- Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdom
- Farlands Journey
- THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid
- WW2 Rebuilder
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Sea of Stars
- Withering Rooms
Next week: Morbid: The Lords of Ire, Biomutant (Switch), Time Trap: Hidden Objects Remastered, Athenian Rhapsody, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, Turbo Dash Kart 2024 Racing, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, Awesome Pea 3, Sweetest Monster, STRIDE: Fates, Please Fix The Road, Pool Party, and Electronics Puzzle Lab.