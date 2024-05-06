Out this week: PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, Animal Well, Gift, INDIKA, Little Kitty, Big City, Brocula, Rainbow Cotton, more

It’s a bank holiday here in the UK, but it seems no publishers have thought to capitalise on the long weekend. The first bunch of new releases roll out on Wednesday, opening the floodgates for a wave of new indies – it’s a busier week than anticipated with 21 new games on Xbox alone.

We can expect PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs – which sees 64 players hop from maze to maze in a bid to be the last Pac standing – SEGA Dreamcast cutesy shooter revival Rainbow Cotton, low-fi PSone style survival horror Crow Country, nightmarish 2.5D platformer The Prisoner of the Night, the competent looking Tennis Elbow 4, and Brocula – a chilled adventure that sees Dracula wake in the modern world and take on part time jobs in a city.

Then from Dunkey’s new publishing foray Big Mode comes Animal Well, an aurally smoothing adventure set in a world filled with curious pixel art creatures – some cuter than others. That’s due on PS Plus Extra at launch. Then over on Game Pass, there’s the multiformat Little Kitty, Big City, which clearly aims to repeat the critical and commercial success of Untitled Goose Game.

INDIKA – involving a nun linked with a demon, and described as ‘interactive cinema’ – is one the press was able review ahead of release. Review scores were generally positive, gaining praise for its thought-provoking nature. “Indika is one of the most surreal games we’ve ever played. And while it’s short, it’s easy for us to recommended thanks to its dark and unpredictable story and thoughtful, engaging puzzles,” said GameSpew.

Other releases include Gift – which entail escaping a sinking ship – Playtonic’s dystopian organisational sim CorpoNation: The Sorting Process, promising 2D platformer Farlands Journey, a belated Xbox release of the Paraguay-set horror adventure THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid, and WW2 Rebuilder – which involves rebuilding Europe after WWII. The clue was in the title.

Sea of Stars

Withering Rooms

Next week: Morbid: The Lords of Ire, Biomutant (Switch), Time Trap: Hidden Objects Remastered, Athenian Rhapsody, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, Turbo Dash Kart 2024 Racing, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, Awesome Pea 3, Sweetest Monster, STRIDE: Fates, Please Fix The Road, Pool Party, and Electronics Puzzle Lab.