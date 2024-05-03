Goliath Depot is the next game from Flynn’s Arcade

The next game from Flynn’s Arcade has been revealed, and it looks set to please fans of the sleeper hit Donut Dodo.

Goliath Depot shares many similarities, being a single screen platformer also intended to resemble an arcade game circa 1985.

The idea is to slam doors, kick enemies, and notch up high scores – complete with online leaderboards for an extra incentive. Forty levels will feature along with two difficulty settings

Modern touches are also included, including in-game achievements that unlock new characters, a level randomiser for “infinite replayability”, and a speed run mode that’ll feature both a timer and the ability to replay individual levels.

Switch owners can open the door to Goliath Depot on May 30th.