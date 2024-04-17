Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate comes to Switch in July

After appearing in countless side-scrolling brawlers (in fact, there’s yet another due out in a matter of days) the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are about to front something fresh.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is a top-down co-op roguelike from Super Evil Mega Corp that capitalises on the strengths of each Turtle, with Donetello’s attacks having a wide reach, and Raph able to perform critical hits more frequently. In typical roguelike fashion, power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers will all be randomised.

Set across NYC, the story sees the half-shelled heroes out to save Master Splinter following the discovery of mysterious glowing portals. April and Metal Head are on hand for support, while the artwork suggests appearances from Slash, Leatherhead, Kai, Casey Jones, and of course Shredder.

Suitable for ages 7+, Splintered Fate (see what they did there?) is a timed Switch exclusive, set to launch in July. It was first released on Apple Arcade in 2023, although it doesn’t appear to have gained much coverage – only two (reasonably positive) reviews are showing on Metacritic.