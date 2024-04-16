Blaze refreshes their Evercade EXP and VS lines, complete with new price points

Evercade manufacturer Blaze has revealed refreshes to their EXP and VS lines, along with cheaper price points. Releasing in July, and available to pre-order at the end of April, the revised Evercade EXP-R will cost £99.99 ($99.99/€119.99) while the Evercade VS-R sees a drop to £89.99 ($99.99/€109.99.)

Both systems come in charcoal grey and turquoise colour schemes and will be bundled with a new unannounced collection that utilizes Blaze’s new larger Giga Carts. This is speculated to be a PSone Tomb Raider collection, released in conjunction with Crystal Dynamics.

The Evercade VS-R will be able to support TATE mode through a firmware update, allowing for a vertical display. The Evercade EXP-R, meanwhile, gains a textured rubber grip but loses HMDI out. It won’t contain the built-in Capcom titles from the previous model either. And Namco Museum Collections 1 & 2 still won’t work on the VS, due to being licensed for handheld play only.

Blaze also has plans for a TATE Grip accessory that clips onto the Evercade EXP and Evercade EXP-R. This new cradle will set shoot’em up fans back £17.99.

Rewinding to yesterday’s news, Giga Carts will allow for larger games that were originally CD based, retailing at a slightly higher price. If Crystal Dynamics are on board with bringing Tomb Raider to Evercade, there’s every chance Legacy of Kain might make it too. Gex however seems unlikely, as Limited Run Games are already busy prepping a multi-game collection for consoles.